Anastacia facts: Age, height, relationships, net worth, songs and more
14 September 2026, 16:10
From powerhouse vocals to personal resilience, here’s a closer look at Anastacia’s life, music, and everything in between.
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Anastacia's vocals are instantly recognisable to noughties pop fans all over the world.
With her powerful mezzo-soprano belt, trademark tinted glasses, and fierce resilience, the American singer-songwriter made a global name for herself in the early 2000s.
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Over the years, she's built a devoted music fan base across Europe and Australia, while navigating serious health challenges and a rollercoaster music career with signature strength and humour.
From Anastacia's age and net worth to her biggest hits and personal life, here’s everything you need to know.
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How old is Anastacia?
Anastacia Lyn Newkirk was born on September 17, 1968, in Chicago, Illinois, making her 58 years old in 2026.
Raised in a showbiz family—her father was a singer and her mother an actress—Anastacia developed a love of music and performing at a young age.
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She later moved to New York City, where she pursued both dancing and singing professionally before breaking into the music industry in her early thirties.
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How tall is Anastacia?
Anastacia's height is reported as approximately 5 ft 2 in (157 cm).
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What is Anastacia's net worth?
As of 2026, Anastacia’s estimated net worth is around $40 million. That's almost £40million.
Her income comes primarily from music sales, international tours, and television appearances, particularly in Europe and Australia.
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Is Anastacia married?
Anastacia was married to her bodyguard, Wayne Newton, from 2007 to 2010.
The couple divorced after three years, and since then she has kept much of her personal life private.
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What awards has Anastacia won?
Anastacia has received numerous awards throughout her career, especially in Europe.
These include World Music Awards, NRJ Music Awards, and MTV Europe Music Awards.
While she never gained the same level of mainstream attention in the U.S., she achieved massive popularity internationally and has sold over 30 million records worldwide.
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Anastacia - I'm Outta Love (Official 4K Video)
What are Anastacia's most famous songs?
'I’m Outta Love' (2000)
Her breakthrough single and international smash, often considered her signature hit.
'Left Outside Alone' (2004)
A rock-influenced anthem that topped the charts across Europe and showcased her vocal range.
'Paid My Dues' (2001)
A defiant empowerment track reflecting her resilience and strong persona.
'Sick and Tired' (2004)
A soulful, edgy ballad about emotional exhaustion that further cemented her pop-soul crossover appeal.
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