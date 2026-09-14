Anastacia facts: Age, height, relationships, net worth, songs and more

Anastacia's vocals are instantly recognisable to noughties pop fans all over the world. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From powerhouse vocals to personal resilience, here’s a closer look at Anastacia’s life, music, and everything in between.

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Anastacia's vocals are instantly recognisable to noughties pop fans all over the world.

With her powerful mezzo-soprano belt, trademark tinted glasses, and fierce resilience, the American singer-songwriter made a global name for herself in the early 2000s.

Over the years, she's built a devoted music fan base across Europe and Australia, while navigating serious health challenges and a rollercoaster music career with signature strength and humour.

From Anastacia's age and net worth to her biggest hits and personal life, here’s everything you need to know.