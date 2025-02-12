Exclusive

Loose Women's Andrea McLean gives health update after revealing pneumonia and sepsis diagnosis

Andrea McLean has revealed what happened after her hospital dash. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Andrea McLean has revealed how she's doing after her recent health scare which saw her taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Andrea McLean, 55, has given fans a health update after revealing she was diagnosed with pneumonia and sepsis.

The former Loose Women panellist spoke exclusively to Heart and revealed how she is feeling following this traumatic experience.

Andrea stated: "Gosh, thank you @thisisheart and for your lovely messages. It’s been a bit bumpy but I’m feeling much better now."

The TV star opened up about her recent health scare after her husband Nick Feeney discovered her collapsed on their bathroom floor.

Andrea McLean had to be rushed to hospital. Picture: Getty

Andrea wrote: "We rang the GP who told us to call 999 immediately. The ambulance team were amazing. My blood pressure was so low I couldn’t stand, and I was in a lot of pain. To be honest, I was barely aware of what was happening, other than trying to be helpful.

"Our bedroom is in the loft, up a steep, narrow flight of stairs, which meant the stretcher couldn’t turn, so getting me out was challenging."

The 55-year-old went on to add: "We eventually got out the house, and I can now say with confidence that travelling in the back of an ambulance isn’t as much fun as you think it would be.

"I can’t remember much about A&E other than it was thorough. Questions, scans, lots of needles, and possibly the most painful insertion of a catheter ever experienced."

Andrea McLean's husband Nick Feeney found her unconscious. Picture: Getty

She continued: "Then my X-ray and CT scans came back. I had severe pneumonia, Acute Kidney Injury and sepsis. Things happened quickly; drips, super-strong antibiotics via IV and orally, and I was transferred to the Emergency Assessment Ward."

Andrea then revealed she spent two days and two nights in the ward, where she experienced "sensory overload with the screams, shouting and sound and smell of poo from people losing control of their bowels."

The presenter was also informed by doctors she had lost 80 per cent capacity in one of her lungs and was put on morphine.

Andrea McLean used to be a Loose Women panellist. Picture: Getty

She was later sent home to rest after the star struggled to sleep on the ward, however she would still need to return to the hospital for her drips.

Andrea then stated: "It’s now February, and I’m still not well enough to handle normal stuff like getting up and rushing out the door to do the jobs I’d been booked to do, because every part of that process would end with me falling down, or at the very least sitting on a tube station floor feeling very unwell and embarrassed at the stares. I’m still having ‘funny turns’ while out for a walk, or attempting the mildest of exercise."

She concluded: "It means I haven’t really started 2025 yet."