Exclusive

Loose Women's Andrea McLean gives health update after revealing pneumonia and sepsis diagnosis

12 February 2025, 14:04 | Updated: 12 February 2025, 14:24

Andrea McLean has given fans a health update
Andrea McLean has revealed what happened after her hospital dash. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Andrea McLean has revealed how she's doing after her recent health scare which saw her taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrea McLean, 55, has given fans a health update after revealing she was diagnosed with pneumonia and sepsis.

The former Loose Women panellist spoke exclusively to Heart and revealed how she is feeling following this traumatic experience.

Andrea stated: "Gosh, thank you @thisisheart and for your lovely messages. It’s been a bit bumpy but I’m feeling much better now."

The TV star opened up about her recent health scare after her husband Nick Feeney discovered her collapsed on their bathroom floor.

Andrea McLean had to be rushed to hospital
Andrea McLean had to be rushed to hospital. Picture: Getty

Andrea wrote: "We rang the GP who told us to call 999 immediately. The ambulance team were amazing. My blood pressure was so low I couldn’t stand, and I was in a lot of pain. To be honest, I was barely aware of what was happening, other than trying to be helpful.

"Our bedroom is in the loft, up a steep, narrow flight of stairs, which meant the stretcher couldn’t turn, so getting me out was challenging."

The 55-year-old went on to add: "We eventually got out the house, and I can now say with confidence that travelling in the back of an ambulance isn’t as much fun as you think it would be.

"I can’t remember much about A&E other than it was thorough. Questions, scans, lots of needles, and possibly the most painful insertion of a catheter ever experienced."

Andrea McLean and her husband Nick Feeney at a showbiz event
Andrea McLean's husband Nick Feeney found her unconscious. Picture: Getty

She continued: "Then my X-ray and CT scans came back. I had severe pneumonia, Acute Kidney Injury and sepsis. Things happened quickly; drips, super-strong antibiotics via IV and orally, and I was transferred to the Emergency Assessment Ward."

Andrea then revealed she spent two days and two nights in the ward, where she experienced "sensory overload with the screams, shouting and sound and smell of poo from people losing control of their bowels."

The presenter was also informed by doctors she had lost 80 per cent capacity in one of her lungs and was put on morphine.

Andrea McLean used to be a Loose Women panellist
Andrea McLean used to be a Loose Women panellist. Picture: Getty

She was later sent home to rest after the star struggled to sleep on the ward, however she would still need to return to the hospital for her drips.

Andrea then stated: "It’s now February, and I’m still not well enough to handle normal stuff like getting up and rushing out the door to do the jobs I’d been booked to do, because every part of that process would end with me falling down, or at the very least sitting on a tube station floor feeling very unwell and embarrassed at the stares. I’m still having ‘funny turns’ while out for a walk, or attempting the mildest of exercise."

She concluded: "It means I haven’t really started 2025 yet."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Sammy Root entered Love Island All Stars 2025 as a late bombshell

Sammy Root facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, TOWIE and Love Island history explained

Andrea McLean collapsed before being rushed to hospital

Loose Women star Andrea McLean rushed to hospital with severe pneumonia and sepsis after collapsing at home
Jade Thirlwall, Myles Smith and Sabrina Carpenter

The BRIT Awards 2025: Date, performers, tickets and host revealed

One Direction have confirmed whether they'll pay tribute to Liam Payne at the BRITs

One Direction decide on BRIT Awards 2025 reunion in memory of Liam Payne

Beyoncé announces her UK tour

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour 2025: UK dates, venues, tickets and prices revealed

Who is in Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars cast 2025: Full line up and their show history revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Linda found out about Pauline's dementia diagnosis three years ago.

Linda Robson reveals Pauline Quirke 'doesn't remember me or her kids' in heartbreaking dementia update
Robbie Williams is going on an exciting tour across UK and Europe in 2025

Robbie Williams Live 2025 tour: Tickets, prices, support acts and venues

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars will see a twist on the final week

Dumped Love Island All Stars to make dramatic return in shock final week twist

Love Island All Stars 2025

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The Snow Moon will light up the skies in February

Snow Moon 2025: Date and time in UK, what it means and name explained

News

Kate Middleton and Prince William are huge fans of attending the BAFTAs

Why Kate Middleton and Prince William will miss the BAFTAS 2025

Royals

Stack of pancakes plus somone flipping one in a pan

When is Pancake Day 2025? Shrove Tuesday facts you need to know

Lifestyle

Peter Kay has backed his decision to remove three hecklers from a recent show.

Peter Kay defends decision to kick hecklers out of comedy gig for 'spoiling show'

Harriett Blackmore and Luca Bish have a connection outside of the Love Island villa

Love Island's Luca Bish and Harriett Blackmore's secret connection unveiled

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars is taking over our winter TV watching

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 finish?

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars has seen a number of people leave the villa

Who left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Lady Gaga has released the music video for Abracadabra

Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra': Song lyrics and video explained as Mayhem album release date confirmed
As MAFS Australia kicks off Down Under, can we watch it here in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

Married at First Sight

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Inside Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with partner, kids and growing net worth

TV & Movies

Love Island's Elma Pazar has become a favourite in the Love Island All Stars villa

Elma Pazar facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, TOWIE and Love Island history explained

Craig David has been on the music scene since 2000

Craig David facts: Age, where he's from, girlfriend and top songs revealed

Marti Pellow is the former frontman of Wet Wet Wet.

Marti Pellow facts: Singer's age, real name, net worth, wife and kids revealed

Is Colin Firth is back for the fourth Bridget Jones film?

Is Colin Firth in Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy?

Colin Farrell almost joined Boyzone

Colin Farrell cringes at "terrible" Boyzone audition where he almost joined the band

Kaleb Cooper and his partner Taya are expecting their third child together

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper reveals his partner is pregnant with their third child