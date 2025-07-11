Andrea McLean in tears as she quits UK following near-death experience

Andrea McLean shared an emotional update on life with fans. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Loose Women star Andrea McLean vowed to 'live her dreams' as she shared plans for a 'fresh start' following her harrowing health scare.

Andrea McLean was left in floods of tears yesterday as she shared plans for a 'second chance at life' following a difficult few years in which she almost died.

The former Loose Women host, 55, broke down in a tearful video on social media as she spoke about leaving the UK for good and relocating to Spain to start afresh.

Explaining the emotional reason behind her shock move, the ITV daytime star told fans she was determined seize the day and fulfil her dream of living by the sea following an incredibly tough time.

The mother-of-two came scarily close to death in April this year when she collapsed at home and was later diagnosed with severe pneumonia, acute kidney injury and sepsis.

Andrea McLean gets emotional over new life change as she gets ready to move to Spain

Taking to Instagram to open up her decision, Andrea confirmed she was quitting life as she knew it, telling fans: "I've had a bit of a shocker over the past few years – not only health-wise but obviously my business failing, and then it culminated at the start of the year being very unwell."

"What it made me realise... oh gosh... you only get one shot and you have to seize the day. I don't know why I crying, it's so silly, I didn't mean to do this.

"Those of you who know me, I've always wanted to live by the sea and in the sun. So that's what we're doing. The timing of course is not perfect, timing isn't always perfect, there's never a perfect moment.

"But what I realised at the start of this year is you don't know how many moments you might have left. You have to seize them."

The mother-of-two suffered a serious health scare in April 2025. Picture: Instagram

The telly presenter's voice cracked and she began to sob as she explained her near-fatal emergency had given her clarity on the future.

Panning her camera around to show followers a piece of art that read 'carpe diem', Andrea continued: "We have this little picture that we've always hung above our door and we always try to live by – and so that's what we're doing.

"I did not mean to cry. It's actually good, it's a good thing. It's scary, I have no idea how things are going to pan out but I've always been brave. And this is what brave looks like.

"So there we are. We're moving to sunny climes, and I will keep you posted and my big dream for all of this... I want to get a paddleboard, I really want to learn how to paddleboard and do it everyday. And live well."

The ex-Loose Women star is relocating to Spain with her husband Nick. Picture: Alamy

Andrea's fans applauded her 'brave' decision to start a new life in her fifties, with many offering well wishes and support.

A string of celebrity friends also shared their congratulations and branded her an 'inspiration'.

Celebs Go Dating therapist Anna Williamson wrote: "So much love Andrea!!! You are a wonderful inspiration and I just know that this next chapter is going to be full of love and light for you ❤️."

The Great British Bake Off runner-up Ruby Bhogal said: "Oh Andrea - there's so much braveness and strength in showing vulnerability like you do. Sending you both lots of love - we’re here if you need a hand (or some cake) with the move 🫶🏼🖤."

Former Glamour editor Jo Elvin gushed: "I’m going to be excited for you both. Lovely people it’s going to be wonderful ❤️❤️."

While TV presenter Cherry Healey added: "So excited for your next chapter and so inspired by this wonderful post 😍😍😍🙌👏🔥😍😍."