Andrew Garfield reveals Ryan Gosling crush

'The Amazing Spider-Man' star opens up about his fellow actor

They say Hollywood is very competitive, but Andrew Garfield proved there's no bad blood between him and fellow hot property Ryan Gosling.

'He's just a dreamboat' said Garfield to US TV host Jay Leno 'It's undebatable...He's just stunning, Not only physically, but in terms of talent - a general sex appeal that he has.'

Garfield and Gosling are two of the most bankable actors around at the moment.

Gosling has recently starred in romantic comedy 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' with American actress Emma Stone, who also stars in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' with Garfield, whom she also dates in real life.