Why did Angellica Bell leave 'The Martin Lewis Show'? Real reason for abrupt exit revealed

23 April 2025, 07:56 | Updated: 23 April 2025, 08:30

  • Angellica Bell finally broke her silence on her abrupt exit from 'The Martin Lewis Money Show' during an emotional visit to the Diary Room on Celebrity Big Brother
  • The TV presenter worked on the money-saving show alongside Martin Lewis from 2017 until 2023
  • Angellica was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house on Tuesday, along with Ella Rae Wise and Patsy Palmer
Why did Angellica Bell leave 'The Martin Lewis Show'?
Why did Angellica Bell leave 'The Martin Lewis Show'?
What happened between Angellica Bell and Martin Lewis? Everything we know about her shocking exit from 'The Martin Lewis Show' as she breaks silence.

Angellica Bell, 49, finally broke her silence on her abrupt exit from 'The Martin Lewis Show' back in 2023 during a conversation in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' diary room.

The former CBBC presenter was emotional as she discussed her time in the house, ahead of her eviction on Tuesday night alongside Ella Rae Wise and Patsy Palmer, telling Big Brother that her mysterious exit from Martin Lewis' money-saving show "took a long time to get over."

This comes following reports that Angellica was allegedly "secretly sacked" from the ITV show after signing up to host a different money-saving show called 'Shop Smart, Save Money', with 'The Martin Lewis Money Show' wanting to maintain a "clear, individual and distinct identity."

Angellica Bell broke down in tears discussing her time in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house
Angellica Bell broke down in tears discussing her time in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house. Picture: ITV

Why did Angellica Bell leave 'The Martin Lewis Show'?

Angellica Bell was allegedly "secretly sacked" from 'The Martin Lewis Show' after signing on to present a separate money-saving show called 'Shop Smart, Save Money'.

This is according to The Sun, who were told by a source close to the show: "Angellica was a valued part of the team having joined in series seven, but, given the importance of maintaining a clear, individual and distinct identity for the show it was felt that her new role meant she would not be offered a new contract to continue on the Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

“The Martin Lewis Money Show Live production team did not become aware that Angellica's new show would be called Shop Smart, Save Money until that programme was announced to the media in late September, with filming for it involving Angellica having already started prior to that."

Angellica Bell worked on the money-saving show alongside Martin Lewis from 2017 until 2023
Angellica Bell worked on the money-saving show alongside Martin Lewis from 2017 until 2023. Picture: ITV

While Angellica did not specifically speak on her reason for leaving 'The Martin Lewis Money Show', she did open up on the impact for her exit on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

"It's probably the best thing I've done in a long time," Angellica said: "Before I came in here, I was a little bit scared. The press were asking if I'd talk about the Martin Lewis show and stuff. It took me a long time to get over that."

She went on: "I'm so grateful to all the audience that messaged me about it and also to other celebrities who contacted me and stuff.

"It was those messages and support that got me through. That's why I wanted to come on the show to tap into my old self. It has taken a long, long time. I think I've found myself again being here. Every cloud."

