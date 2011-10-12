Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova won't marry

Ex tennis player says couple have no plans to tie the knot

They have been together for ten years, but Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias and Russian athlete Anna Kournikova don't see the point in getting married.

"I'm in a happy relationship" said the former tennis player in an interview with Women's Health magazine "that's all that matters".

She however went on to say that she's very keen to have children, either biological or adoptive.

"I absolutely want to have children....I love taking care of people" confirmed Kournikova.