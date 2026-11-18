Anne Hathaway, 44, welcomes third child after surprise pregnancy announcement

Anne Hathaway has reportedly welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Devil Wears Prada actress announced her pregnancy in June, sharing the happy news on social media with fans.

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Anne Hathaway has reportedly welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman, five months after revealing she was pregnant in a surprise social media announcement.

The actress, 44, shared the happy news with fans in June while promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, having previously kept her pregnancy under wraps.

According to TMZ, Anne was seen out in New York City with a newborn baby on Tuesday, suggesting the couple's latest addition has arrived.

The Hollywood star and her husband, 45, are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, six.

Anne Hathaway was open and honest about her third pregnancy with fans. Picture: Getty

Anne announced her pregnancy with a playful Instagram video in which she initially appeared wearing a white linen co-ord before moving her arms to reveal her growing bump.

She accompanied the clip with Barbara Lewis's song 'Baby, I'm Yours', using the same words as her caption.

The following month, the actress opened up about the prospect of becoming a mother again in her 40s during an interview with Access Hollywood.

She admitted while she and Adam were hopeful, they had approached the possibility with realistic expectations.

"There's always hope until there's not," she said. "But when you get to a certain age, that hope looks like one percent to two percent."

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Anne added the couple were "overjoyed", recognising that not everybody who hopes to become a parent gets the opportunity.

The actress had previously spoken about her complicated journey to motherhood in a 2022 interview with WSJ Magazine.

At the time, she revealed she could see herself having another child, but stressed that pregnancy and parenthood were not always straightforward experiences.

"I could see us going for another one," she said. "There's this tendency to portray getting pregnant, having kids, in one light, as if it's all positive. But I know from my own experience, it's so much more complicated than that."

Anne has also spoken about the profound effect motherhood has had on her outlook on life. In the same interview, she said: "I didn't feel fully landed and fully here until I was a mom."

The actress married Adam in 2012, after the pair became engaged in November 2011.

Despite her high-profile career, Anne has traditionally kept her children out of the spotlight and previously explained why protecting their privacy was so important to her.

Speaking to PORTER in November 2023, she said her decision was not simply about her own wellbeing, but about allowing her children to forge their own path.

Anne Hathaway married Adam in 2012, after the pair became engaged in November 2011. Picture: Getty

"One of the needs of children is that they need to be able to define their own lives," she explained.

The reported arrival of the couple's third child comes during an exceptionally busy year for Anne, who has appeared in several major film releases.

Her recent projects include Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity.

She also revealed in September that she would appear alongside Tom Cruise in Days of Thunder 2, which is expected to arrive in cinemas in summer 2028.

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