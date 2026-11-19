Meet Anne Hathaway's three children - names, ages and family details

Anne Hathaway may be one of Hollywood's biggest stars, but away from the red carpets and film sets, her favourite role is being a mum. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Anne Hathaway has welcomed her third child! Meet the actress's children as she becomes a mum of three.

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Anne Hathaway may be one of Hollywood's biggest stars, but away from the red carpets and film sets, her favourite role is being a mum.

The Devil Wears Prada actress shares three children with her husband, Adam Shulman, having welcomed their latest addition in November 2026.

The couple are already parents to two older sons and have now welcomed a third child, following Anne's pregnancy announcement earlier this year.

While the Oscar-winning actress has largely kept her family life private, she has occasionally shared sweet insights into motherhood and how having children has changed her priorities.

So, who are Anne Hathaway's children, how old are they and what do we know about her growing family? Here's everything you need to know.

Anne Hathaway has been open and honest about her third pregnancy, displaying her baby bump on many red carpets. Picture: Getty

How many children does Anne Hathaway have?

Anne has three children with her husband Adam. Their eldest son, Jonathan, was born in March 2016, followed by their second son, Jack, in November 2019.

The couple welcomed their third baby in November 2026, making them a family of five.

The actress announced her third pregnancy in June, sharing a video on Instagram in which she revealed her growing bump. "x Baby, I'm yours x," she captioned the post, referencing the Barbara Lewis song playing in the video.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in July, Anne joked the unexpected pregnancy was their "buzzer-beater" baby.

Anne Hathaway has three children with her husband Adam Shulman. Picture: Getty

Anne Hathaway and Adam have two older sons before welcoming their newest addition in November 2026. Picture: Getty

Who is Anne Hathaway's eldest son Jonathan?

Name: Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman

Age: 10

Date of birth: March 24, 2016

Anne and Adam welcomed their first child, Jonathan Rosebanks, in March 2016, four years after getting married.

His middle name has a special family connection, honouring Anne's grandmother Roseline and Adam's mother's maiden name.

The actress has spoken about how becoming a mother changed her outlook on life. Speaking to WSJ Magazine in March 2022, she said: "I didn't feel fully landed and fully here until I was a mom."

Who is Anne Hathaway's second son Jack?

Name: Jack Shulman

Age: 7

Date of birth: November 2019

Anne and Adam's second son, Jack, was born in November 2019.

The actress kept his name private for almost a year before eventually revealing it to fans.

Speaking about how Jonathan adjusted to becoming a big brother, Anne previously said: "No coping, just love."

She explained the boys' relationship became particularly sweet as Jack grew old enough to play and wrestle with his older brother.

The newborn's gender was reportedly revealed by The Devil Wears Prada 2 costume designer Molly Rogers. Picture: Getty

Has Anne Hathaway welcomed a baby girl?

Name: Not publicly revealed

Age: Newborn

Date of birth: November 2026

Anne and Adam welcomed their third child in November 2026, although they have yet to share the baby's name.

The newborn's gender was reportedly revealed by The Devil Wears Prada 2 costume designer Molly Rogers, who congratulated Anne on the arrival of her baby daughter in an Instagram Story, according to Page Six.

The actress had previously kept fans guessing about whether she was expecting a boy or girl, choosing not to disclose the information during her pregnancy.

Anne and Adam have continued to protect their children's privacy, rarely sharing details about their family life publicly.

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