Anne-Marie reveals postnatal depression battle and how she copes with mental health struggles

29 September 2025, 18:00

Anne-Marie gets real about the struggles of being a new mum | No Filter

By Hope Wilson

Singer Anne-Marie has revealed the inspiration behind her new song 'Depressed'.

Anne-Marie, 34, has revealed how she copes with her mental health struggles and how her experiences helped her pen her new single 'Depression'.

The mother-of-two exclusively spoke to Heart's No Filter about her career, family and what she hopes the future will look like for her children.

Anne-Marie bravely opened up about her mental health, revealing how she noticed the signs of postnatal depression shortly after the birth of her daughter Seven in 2023.

Speaking about her song 'Depression', Anne-Marie disclosed: "I wrote this song like, two months ago, so it's very now and I just remember sitting there going, what am I actually going through?"

Anne-Marie has opened up about her mental health
Anne-Marie has opened up about her mental health. Picture: Heart

She continued: "And I felt depression in so many different ways in my life and it's all different feelings and sometimes it's hard to, like, pinpoint what it actually is because you think, 'oh, is it anxiety? Is it this? Is it this?' And it all comes under that umbrella of depression.

"I recognised it in lockdown and then after I had my first baby, that's when the postnatal depression happened. So it felt like a very true thing to talk about and something that I'm trying and have tried to articulate as well as I can. But also try to make it sound a little bit cheery because I weirdly like writing sad songs that feel happy and they're a bit confusing. But my aim of this song was just to hope that people that are feeling a bit low at the moment could listen to the song and for, like, three minutes feel a little bit happier. That was my goal."

Anne-Marie has spoken about her new track 'Depressed'
Anne-Marie has spoken about her new track 'Depressed'. Picture: Instagram/Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie added: "I guess what I'm going through now and being a new mum, I think when other mums come forward and say, 'I'm three months after giving birth and this is exactly how I feel', I just feel like, well, thank God I've written it for them to maybe understand it better.

"When it was lockdown, I remember being like feeling sad, but it wasn't crying. And I always thought that being sad was physically crying and I felt a new world of sad and I was like, 'what is this?' Because I always related sadness to crying and that's when I knew that it was a little bit deeper than just crying.

"It's been a journey and I know that people are in different phases of it and some people are just recognising it, some people have had it for years and hopefully, yeah, this song makes them feel heard and seen."

Anne-Marie opened up about having post-natal depression after the birth of her daughter Seven
Anne-Marie opened up about having post-natal depression after the birth of her daughter Seven. Picture: Instagram/Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie revealed the people in her life have been very supportive, in particular her partner Slowthai and her children.

The 31-year-old said: "My support system in life right now is my therapist, family, my partner, my babies. I think you have to almost see it though, because I think a lot of the time, especially if you've expressed it to people, I think everyone around you is trying to help, but sometimes when you're low you don't think that they are and you feel alone.

"But I think what I've been trying to do is notice that people are a positive thing in my life and every day I wake up and I've got my babies, and every day I wake up and someone's come round to help me just deal with something really basic in the day and I'm trying to really appreciate that and see the happiness in that."

Anne-Marie reveals her support system includes her partner Slowthai
Anne-Marie reveals her support system includes her partner Slowthai. Picture: Alamy

The singer also revealed the advice she would give her younger self, stating: "Try not to feel shame. I think shame is such a bad thing to feel and it stopped me from talking to anyone and it was just like the bad feelings of embarrassment, scared of being judged, the shame and it's just so overwhelming that you don't.

One you realise that all that is doing is trying to stop you from being better and happier, and as soon as you say it to someone, anyone it can be literally your dog. If you say it out loud, if you write it on a piece of paper, if you have a therapist, if you don't, if you have your parents, if you have a best friend, if you have a stranger on the bus, if you're just chatting. As soon as you say something it is about 99% less scary than you thought it was.

"So I would always say speak it, and don't be ashamed."

