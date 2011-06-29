Annie Lennox awarded OBE

Singer honoured for charity work

Annie Lennox has been awarded an OBE by the Queen for her work in poverty stricken Africa and her fight against AIDS.

'Campaigning has been taking up a great deal of my commitment for quite a few years" said the Scot "and what it means is that there's a significance to what I'm doing - I'm not just working in a void. To get this acknowledgement means people are listening.'

The star was joined at Buckingham Palace by her daughters Lola and Talie.