Declan Donnelly reveals new beard during summer break as Ant McPartlin can't resist teasing him

17 July 2026, 12:41

Declan Donnelly has unveiled a new look during his summer break.
Declan Donnelly has unveiled a new look during his summer break. Picture: Belta Box/You Tube

By Giorgina Hamilton

The I'm A Celebrity star's week-old beard prompted playful jokes from his longtime co-host and plenty of praise from fans.

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Declan Donnelly has unveiled a new look during his summer break, revealing that a week away from work has resulted in the television presenter sporting facial hair for the first time in years.

The 50-year-old, best known for presenting I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! alongside Ant McPartlin, debuted what he described as "a suggestion of a beard" while chatting with his long-time co-host on their podcast.

The change immediately became the focus of the conversation, with Ant unable to resist teasing his friend. "Woah, woah, woah. Do you have a beard?" Ant asked after spotting Declan's new appearance.

The 50-year-old debuted what he described as "a suggestion of a beard" while chatting with his long-time co-host on their podcast.
The 50-year-old debuted what he described as "a suggestion of a beard" while chatting with his long-time co-host on their podcast. Picture: Belta Box/You Tube
The change immediately became the focus of the conversation, with Ant unable to resist teasing his friend.
The change immediately became the focus of the conversation, with Ant unable to resist teasing his friend. Picture: Belta Box/You Tube

Declan explained the stubble was simply the result of taking some time off after a busy run of work.

"I have a suggestion of a beard at the moment. We have obviously been off work now for about a week now so I haven't shaved for a week," he said.

Ant continued the joke, telling listeners: "At last! We thought it couldn't happen. I didn't think it could happen but Dec has grown a beard."

He also admitted the look wasn't quite what he had expected, adding: "You don't look much like [singer and actor] Alfie Boe as I thought you would, that's what we all thought. But you don't."

While fans appeared enthusiastic about the fresh look, Declan suggested it may not be around for long.

"I can't wait to get rid of it, I've just entered the itchy phase," he admitted.

Ant continued the joke, telling listeners: "At last! We thought it couldn&squot;t happen. I didn&squot;t think it could happen but Dec has grown a beard."
Ant continued the joke, telling listeners: "At last! We thought it couldn't happen. I didn't think it could happen but Dec has grown a beard.". Picture: Belta Box/You Tube
The brief experiment with facial hair quickly attracted attention online, where viewers shared overwhelmingly positive reactions.
The brief experiment with facial hair quickly attracted attention online, where viewers shared overwhelmingly positive reactions. Picture: Belta Box/You Tube

The brief experiment with facial hair quickly attracted attention online, where viewers shared overwhelmingly positive reactions.

Among the comments were: "Dec looks good with the stubble," "Omg it's real!! I assumed it was a filter!", "You really suit it Dec," and "An ungroomed Dec is a fine looking Dec."

Others encouraged him to stick with it a little longer, with one fan writing: "Keep it Dec, it suits you," while another added: "I think it looks sexy! Get past the itchy stage and see how it looks! For what it's worth.. I like it."

Watch Ant realise Dec has grown a beard:

To shave or not to shave?🪒 #antanddec #podcast

The beard discussion follows another recent moment from the pair's podcast that sparked conversation, when Declan criticised parents who play music aloud from their phones in public.

Recalling a visit to a playgroup with his three-year-old son Jack, Declan described one parent's behaviour as inconsiderate.

Not holding back, he said it was "so rude" to play music out loud in public, adding: "You can't inflict your music on everybody else."

Ant agreed, saying it was frustrating when people played music on public transport without headphones, although he admitted he enjoys hearing music played in town centres.

Earlier this year, speaking on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, Declan (right) reflected on becoming a father later in life and admitted he wished he had started a family sooner.
Earlier this year, speaking on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, Declan (right) reflected on becoming a father later in life and admitted he wished he had started a family sooner. Picture: Getty

Declan explained the incident happened while parents were waiting outside a playgroup. "There was a parent sat there, watching her kid through the window with a phone in front of her, playing music to herself while everybody else is doing their emails," he said.

According to Declan, the parent was playing chart music while others were trying to concentrate, prompting Ant to conclude: "It's selfish, I agree."

Away from work, Declan has increasingly spoken about how much he enjoys family life with his wife, Ali Astall, and their children, daughter Isla, seven, and son Jack, three.

Ant and Dec prank Simon Cowell on Saturday Night Takeaway

Earlier this year, speaking on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, the presenter reflected on becoming a father later in life and admitted he wished he had started a family sooner.

"I find it challenging, I find it hard, but it's the most rewarding thing," he said. "Everything we've ever achieved in our career, does not hold a candle to being a dad. It is my favourite thing in the world."

Looking ahead, Declan said his priority is staying healthy so he can spend as much time as possible with his children, describing them as "the most incredible thing that's ever happened me."

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