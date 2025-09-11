Ant and Dec break silence after Gary Lineker ends their NTA streak

Ant and Dec have spoken about Gary Lineker's NTA win. Picture: Instagram/Ant & Dec/Getty

By Hope Wilson

For the past 23 years Ant and Dec have scooped up the NTA award for Best Presenter, however Gary Lineker has now knocked them off their pedestal.

Ant and Dec have broken their silence after the pair were declined an historic win of Best Presenter at the NTAs.

The I'm A Celebrity presenters lost out to host Gary Linker who won the award, putting an end to Ant and Dec's run of wins in the category.

Now the twosome – who are currently filming I'm A Celebrity South Africa – have spoken out following their loss, taking to Instagram to share how they were feeling about the news.

Starting the video, Dec said: "Hello from sunny South Africa, it's us. We just want to jump on here and say a huge thank you to everyone who voted for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! at the NTAs last night."

Ant and Dec praised Gary Lineker. Picture: Instagram/Ant & Dec

Ant added: "Yes, thank you very much. Everyone here is very happy and thank you to everyone that voted for us for the Best Presenter category, even though we couldn't get it across the line this year. We were beaten by an up and coming new guy, 64-year-old whippersnapper Gary Lineker."

Dec continued: "Congratulations to Gary - great speech too."

With Ant finishing: "Great speech, thoroughly deserved."

Gary Lineker broke Ant and Dec's 23 year record. Picture: Getty

This comes after Gary praised the presenters saying they were "brilliant" and "it’s an honour to follow in their footsteps."

During his speech, Gary stated: "I won the Ant and Dec award! What to say, firstly of course thank you thank you to everybody who voted for me.

“I think it demonstrates that perhaps its ok, sometimes, to use our platform to speak up."

Ant and Dec have won the award for the past 23 years, meaning their iconic winning streak has now been demolished.

Gary Lineker took home the award. Picture: Getty

Other winners last night included Molly-Mae Hague taking the gong for Authored Documentary, with Gavin & Stacey winning Best Comedy, Clarkson's Farm picked for Factual Entertainment and Call the Midwife winning Returning Drama.