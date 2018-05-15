Ant and Dec reunited... and troubled presenter 'has post rehab tattoo'

The Geordie duo happily posed for a photo with a starstruck fan in a hotel garden in South London.

Ant and Dec have been pictured together for the first time since Ant was re-admitted to rehab.

The presenters, both 42, seemed happy and at ease as they posed for a photo with vlogger Christin Maschmann - who gave a sneaky thumbs-up to the camera.

She told The Mirror that they were "super nice and in a good mood."

Ant was found guilty of drink driving and fined £86,000 after crashing his Mini Cooper in to another car in March.

He immediately withdrew from all work commitments, meaning that he missed the final two shows of Saturday Night Takeaway.

It also means that he will not be part of the Britain's Got Talent live shows, and will not jet out to Australia to present I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Ant and Dec back together yesterday! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/fC9uWOjseY — Ant and Dec News (@antanddec_news) May 15, 2018

In the snap Ant can be seen with what appears to be a tattoo on the inside of his right wrist which has left many speculating that he could have got some post-rehab ink to commemorate his recovery.

This is a common tradition for people who have undergone rehab and many celebs have adopted these in the past including singer Demi Lovato who has the words 'Stay' and 'Strong' emblazoned on the inside of each wrist.