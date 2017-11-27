Ant May Spend Christmas Without Wife As Housing Plans Are Put On Hold

By Rume Ugen

Reports spark fresh speculation the pair's 11-year marriage could end in divorce as it's revealed the couple are living apart.

New doubt has been cast over the state of Ant McPartln'smarriage to Lisa Armstrong after new reports suggest he may not be moving back into their marital home before Christmas.

According to The Sun newspaper, Ant has decided not to move back in with his wife when he wraps filming on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'

Instead, the paper claims Ant could be facing a lonely Christmas in a rented flat once he returns from Austrailia.

The reports will spark fresh speculation the pair's 11-year marriage could end in divorce, as it's revealed Ant is now living in a property near the home he shared with his wife.

It could just be that Ant needs more time to spend on his recovery, after leaving rehab for addiction to painkillers following a knee surgery.

A source said: “He and Lisa have not yet decided if they will spend Christmas together.

“Ant is focused on recovery and thinks it best he doesn’t move home for a while.

The source added: “Ant’s been bolstered by I’m a Celeb’s viewing figures, which seem to show the public still support him.

“Lisa has been by herself, and having a good time with her pals has proved a good distraction.”

The new reports seem to go against Lisa Armstrong's actions earlier this month which suggested the pair may be back on track.

The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist took to Twitter, where she retweeted a touching video dedicated to their relationship that had been made by a fan.

A series of videos featuring the couple's cutest moments were put into an adorable montage to the sound of Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud', along with clips from interviews and the pair appearing together on SM:TV Live.

The news comes after reports that Ant has flown back to the UK from Los Angeles to relax following his rehab stint earlier this year.

It's widely believed he will be returning alongside Dec to co-host 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'

Lovely Couple @antanddec @lisaAmakeup (sorry,this is my first time sending this video because this video so lovely) pic.twitter.com/VeWvVDLDnI — @(지_라임)G-Raim (@ctrahmahmatrafi) November 5, 2017

This wasn't the first time Lisa publicly shut down rumours of a split, as she happily showed off her ring as she recreated the contestants’ looks on the Strictly spin-off show.

The news comes amid reports Lisa and Ant were spending more time apart following his eight-week stint in rehab.

The Daily Star claimed Lisa was reportedly 'upset' with Ant, who previously admitted he had put his wife 'through hell with mood swings and depression' throughout his battle with prescription drug addiction.

A source added: ’’She's had a rough year. And she's made it clear it's because of Ant.” Last month, Ant was also spotted without his wedding ring, before putting it back on a day later.

With Lisa still proudly wearing her ring, maybe the pair could still work things out.