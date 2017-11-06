Ant McPartlin's Wife Shuts Down Divorce Rumours With This Romantic Video

By Rume Ugen

The wife of the troubled presenter has given her biggest hint yet that their marriage is back on track.

Lisa Armstrong may be rumoured to be having marriage woes with Ant McPartlin but she has shut down any doubt over the future of their marriage with a single tweet.

The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist took to Twitter, where she retweeted a touching video dedicated to their relationship that had been made by a fan.

A series of videos featuring the couple's cutest moments were put into an adorable montage to the sound of Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud', along with clips from interviews and the pair appearing together on SM:TV Live.

The news comes after reports that Ant has flown back to the UK from Los Angeles to relax following his rehab stint earlier this year.

It's widely believed he will be returning alongside Dec to co-host 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'

Lovely Couple @antanddec @lisaAmakeup (sorry,this is my first time sending this video because this video so lovely) pic.twitter.com/VeWvVDLDnI — @(지_라임)G-Raim (@ctrahmahmatrafi) November 5, 2017

This isn't the first time Lisa has publicly shut down rumours of a split, as her latest appearance for an It Takes Two make-up tutorial suggested they are happier than ever.

The Strictly Come Dancing make up artist happily showed off her ring as she recreated the contestants’ looks on the Strictly spin-off show.

Her act of defiance went against reports by the Daily Star which claimed Lisa and Ant were spending more time apart following his eight-week stint in rehab.

The newspaper explained that Lisa was reportedly 'upset' with Ant, who previously admitted he had put his wife 'through hell with mood swings and depression' throughout his battle with prescription drug addiction.

A source added: ’’She's had a rough year. And she's made it clear it's because of Ant.” Last month, Ant was also spotted without his wedding ring, before putting it back on a day later.

With Lisa now also proudly wearing her ring, it looks like the pair are giving things a go.