Ant McPartlin congratulates Dec on his baby’s arrival in rare social media post

Ant said he "couldn't wait for cuddles" ahead of a hospital visit to meet Dec and Ali's daughter on Sunday.

Ant McPartlin has broken his social media silence to congratulate his longtime-pal Delcan Donelly, ahead of a visit to meet his co-host’s daughter Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born on Saturday.

The presenter, who has been talking time out from hosting duties following a stint in rehab, took to Twitter to express his joy that his best friend had welcomed his first child with wife Ali Astall.

Welcome to the world baby Isla Elizabeth Anne. Can’t wait for cuddles. I love you already!!



Uncle Ant xxxxx — antanddec (@antanddec) September 1, 2018

He wrote: "Welcome to the world baby Isla Elizabeth Anne. Can’t wait for cuddles. I love you already!! Uncle Ant xxxxx."

The post was quickly met with love from fans with many taking to the comments to share their thoughts. One wrote: "Aww, Isla is a very lucky girl having such a fab Uncle Ant," while another said: "This is the cutest tweet ever." A third added: "Aww, this just gave me the biggest smile."

The post came just hours before the troubled presenter made his way to the hospital to visit the baby girl for the first time on Sunday at a London hospital.

A source told The Sun: “Ant couldn’t wait to see Dec and Ali – and baby Isla of course. It’s a dream come true for them all and everyone is completely besotted.”

Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x pic.twitter.com/LZ409o6kYK

— antanddec (@antanddec) September 1, 2018

Isla’s birth comes just weeks before Dec is set to begin his presenting stint on ‘I’m a Celebrity…’ with Holly Willoughby, who is covering for Ant while he takes an extended break from work to address his alcohol issues. Ali, who is Dec’s manager, and baby Isla are expected to join the star for part of his time in Australia.

A friend of the couple told The Mail on Sunday: “They are over the moon at Isla’s arrival. Nothing is confirmed yet but it’s very likely that Ali and the baby will head off to Australia. It will be a long time for Dec to be without his beloved baby otherwise.”