Who is Ant McPartlin's new girlfriend? Anne-Marie Corbett the personal assistant that left Lisa heartbroken
18 June 2018, 16:19 | Updated: 10 October 2018, 16:28
Ant's wife Lisa Armstrong is heartbroken after reading in the papers he is dating his PA... who she considered a 'friend'.
Less than six months after announcing he was divorcing his wife of 11 years, I'm A Celeb presenter Ant McPartlin, 42, has reportedly found love with his personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett.
The development has devastated his estranged wife Lisa, 41, who tweeted that Ant's new love interest is a close pal of hers.
Reports by The Sun claim Ant had been seeking support from mum-of-two Anne-Marie, who stood beside him as he went to court following his drink driving conviction in March.
Anne-Marie is thought to have broken up with her husband back in October 2017, with sources close to the pair denying that her blossoming romance with Ant as a reason for the split.
Dec's wife Ali - far left - works with Anne-Marie at James Grant Management (Image: Getty)
Who is Anne-Marie Corbett?
How long has Ant been dating Anne-Marie?
The source said: “She has worked with him for a while as his PA and things have always been strictly professional.
“But recently something changed and they started becoming more than just friends.
“Both of them are single so they decided to try and see whether something could happen.
“They haven’t actually been on any official dates but they’ve been seen together, with Ant always beaming from ear to ear.
“They don’t live together, but have been living out of each other’s pockets.“