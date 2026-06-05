Buffy actor Anthony Head dies, aged 72

5 June 2026, 17:07

Actor Anthony Head, whose career spanned stage and screen for more than four decades, has died at the age of 72.
Actor Anthony Head, whose career spanned stage and screen for more than four decades, has died at the age of 72. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

British actor Anthony Head, who was best known for his acting roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Merlin, Ted Lasso and Little Britain has sadly passed away after a complications with an illness.

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Actor Anthony Head, whose career spanned stage and screen for more than four decades, has died at the age of 72.

The British performer became a familiar face to TV audiences around the world through a string of memorable television roles, including Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, King Uther Pendragon in Merlin and Rupert Mannion in the award-winning comedy Ted Lasso.

Anthony's family confirmed the news in a statement released on Friday, revealing he died peacefully in the presence of loved ones following an illness.

Anthony Head's family revealed he "passed away peacefully" in a statement
Anthony Head's family revealed he "passed away peacefully" in a statement. Picture: Alamy
The British performer became a familiar face to audiences around the world through a string of memorable television roles, including Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (pictured)
The British performer became a familiar face to audiences around the world through a string of memorable television roles, including Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Picture: Alamy

"He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family," his daughters Emily and Daisy said.

Anthony's death marks the end of a remarkable career that saw him become one of Britain's most recognisable character actors, appearing across genres ranging from fantasy and comedy to drama and film.

For many fans, he will be remembered most fondly as Rupert Giles, the wise and dependable Watcher in the cult television phenomenon Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The series, which launched in the late 1990s, helped introduce Anthony to an international audience and cemented his status as a fan favourite.

Following the success of Buffy, he continued to enjoy a prolific television career.

Anthony Head joined the cast of Ted Lasso as Rupert Mannion
Anthony Head joined the cast of Ted Lasso as Rupert Mannion . Picture: Alamy

He appeared in the BBC fantasy drama Merlin as the formidable King Uther Pendragon and later joined the cast of Ted Lasso as Rupert Mannion, the wealthy former owner of AFC Richmond whose schemes frequently put him at odds with the show's central characters.

His versatility also led to appearances in comedy favourites including Little Britain, where he held a recurring role.

Beyond television, Anthony built an impressive list of film and screen credits throughout his career.

His work included roles in The Iron Lady, Persuasion, The Inbetweeners and Manchild, among many others.

Announcing his death, Anthony's daughters paid tribute to both the actor and the father they knew away from the cameras.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father," they said.

Anthony Head pictured with his daughters in 2012.
Anthony Head pictured with his wife and daughter in 2005. Picture: Getty

Reflecting on his life and influence, they added: "It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many."

They said they knew "how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues and fans of the show he was in", adding that he "loved his job very much" and "always considered himself incredibly lucky".

His family described a man who remained passionate about acting throughout his life and never lost his appreciation for the opportunities his profession brought him.

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