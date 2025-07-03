Ariana Grande facts: Singer's relationships, songs, net worth, age, height and more

Ariana Grande has become one of the defining pop stars of the 21st century. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Get to know the pop powerhouse — from her biggest hits and relationships to her age, height, net worth and more.

Ariana Grande has become one of the defining pop stars of the 21st century.

From her early days on Nickelodeon to selling out arenas and breaking streaming records, Grande’s career has been a masterclass in reinvention and resilience.

Her blend of R&B, pop, and personal storytelling has earned her millions of fans — and just as many headlines.

But there’s more to Ariana than just vocal runs and viral singles.

From her height and net worth to her relationships, biggest hits, and business ventures (hello, r.e.m. beauty), here’s everything you need to know about the Grammy-winning icon who turned high notes into a global brand.