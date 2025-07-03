Ariana Grande facts: Singer's relationships, songs, net worth, age, height and more
Get to know the pop powerhouse — from her biggest hits and relationships to her age, height, net worth and more.
Ariana Grande has become one of the defining pop stars of the 21st century.
From her early days on Nickelodeon to selling out arenas and breaking streaming records, Grande’s career has been a masterclass in reinvention and resilience.
Her blend of R&B, pop, and personal storytelling has earned her millions of fans — and just as many headlines.
But there’s more to Ariana than just vocal runs and viral singles.
From her height and net worth to her relationships, biggest hits, and business ventures (hello, r.e.m. beauty), here’s everything you need to know about the Grammy-winning icon who turned high notes into a global brand.
How old is Ariana Grande?
Ariana Grande-Butera was born on June 26, 1993, in Boca Raton, Florida.
She celebrated her 32nd birthday in 2025.
Ariana began performing at a young age in local theatre and landed her breakout role as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious at just 16.
From there, she transitioned seamlessly into music, quickly becoming one of the most successful pop artists of her generation.
How tall is Ariana Grande?
Ariana Grande is known for her petite height, standing at approximately 5 ft 0 in (152 cm).
Who is Ariana Grande's boyfriend?
Ariana Grande has had several high-profile relationships. She was previously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson in 2018, though the engagement ended the same year.
Ariana's ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, tragically died of an accidental drug overdose in September 2018, a loss she has described as deeply heartbreaking and transformative.
In May 2021, she married Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, in a small, private ceremony.
In 2023, it was reported that the couple had separated.
Later that year, Ariana was romantically linked to her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, with whom she continues to be seen publicly in 2025.
What is Ariana Grande's net worth?
As of 2025, Ariana Grande’s net worth is estimated at around $240 million.
Her income comes from music, world tours, brand endorsements (including her beauty brand r.e.m. beauty), television, and film projects, such as the 2024 smash-hit, Wicked.
She also earns from streaming royalties and high-profile partnerships with brands like Ulta Beauty and Givenchy.
Ariana owns several properties, including a Hollywood Hills mansion and a New York City apartment.
Her real estate portfolio is estimated to be worth over $30 million alone.
What awards has Ariana Grande won?
Ariana has won a wide range of awards throughout her career, including 2 Grammy Awards, 3 American Music Awards, 9 MTV Video Music Awards, and a Billboard Woman of the Year title.
She’s also one of the most-streamed female artists of all time, breaking numerous records on Spotify and Apple Music.
2025 saw Ariana Grande nominated for her first Oscar, for Best Supporting Actress in the movie, Wicked.
What are Ariana Grande's most famous songs?
'Thank U, Next' (2019)
A cultural phenomenon and breakup anthem that defined an era.
Ariana Grande - thank u, next (Official Video)
'7 Rings' (2019)
A flex-heavy, chart-topping hit inspired by friendship and retail therapy.
Ariana Grande - 7 rings (Official Video)
'No Tears Left to Cry' (2018)
A song that blends upbeat pop with emotional resilience.
Ariana Grande - no tears left to cry (Official Video)
'Problem' feat. Iggy Azalea (2014)
Her first major global smash, marking her transition into pop superstardom.
Ariana Grande - Problem ft. Iggy Azalea