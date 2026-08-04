Ariana Grande breaks silence on 'stepping back from spotlight' with heartbreaking statement

Ariana Grande told fans "human beings need a break sometimes". Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Pop princess turned musical theatre star Ariana Grande told fans she 'needed a break' following years of public scrutiny.

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Ariana Grande has spoken out for the first time since her team announced she was 'stepping back from the spotlight' following the final stop of her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The pop princess turned theatre icon, 33, broke her silence on the shock move whilst on stage last night, explaining that her decision to take a break from showbiz came from "a thoughtful and empowered place".

Halfway through her Chicago concert on 3rd August, the American singer, who released her new album Petal last week, addressed the news during a nervous four-minute speech in a bid to "clear the air".

Stopping her performance to share her thoughts, she told the audience: "Sometimes when a story comes out that’s not directly from me, things can be a little blown out of proportion so I just wanted to speak to my fans directly tonight because I love you so much."

Ariana Grande discusses her decision to now take a step back from the spotlight

The Thank U, Next star continued: "It means a lot to me to let you know how I’m feeling and not let the world project their feelings. I would just like to clear the air about a few things if that’s okay.

"So basically, the announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I have decided, a plan that I had quietly made a long time ago and it’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place.

"And I want you to know that many things can be true at the same time."

The Wicked actress has faced severe scrutiny in recent years as fans fear for her health, all while public concern has grown over her fragile appearance, but Ariana insisted the remarks weren't leaving a lasting impact.

"I want to share this because I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the f–k opposite.

"This is not what that is. I just want to be very, very clear. Multiple things can be true at the same time.

"Boundaries need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes. And also, this can be, and will continue to be, the greatest experience of my professional and creative life. So, I just wanted to make that quite plain."

The US star has faced scrutiny in recent years as fans fear for her health. Picture: Getty

She was desperate to communicate that she wasn't taking any 'negativity' on board and promised that performing her most recent show had been "special" and "healing".

Ariana added: "I have one more thing to say! No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will ever be able to distort my reality or be more real to me or louder to me than this love that we share in this room.

"Or how it feels to make art with the people that I love and respect. Absolutely nothing will change that or distort that for me.

"I love you and this is what I will always take with me and carry with me because the rest of that sh*t is not mine to carry, so I don’t carry it.

"I need to get out here and differentiate that from my truth for you all because I love you and this tour has been the most healing, beautiful, corrective, magnificent, special experience of my life.

"And so has putting out Petal. It’s been extraordinary and I just needed you to know. That feels good. Thank you very much. I wish that words were enough to articulate just how much I love you all and how much you mean to me."

The Grammy winner's team shared a statement confirming her official hiatus earlier this week, just days before she addressed it live on stage.

Her reps said: "Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.

"She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.

"This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."

The 41-stop tour ends in September and she's also planning on pressing pause on the West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George.

She was due to star in the musical opposite her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey, which is still scheduled to debut at The Barbican in London next summer.

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