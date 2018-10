Arnie opens his own museum

Hundreds of fans have turned out to see Arnold Schwarzenegger open a museum - dedicated to himself.

The house where Arnie grew up in the Austrian village of Thal has been turned into a museum.



Items on show include his first barbell, the metal bed that he slept on and several life-size "Terminator" models.



He also unveiled a bronze statue of himself flexing and in trunks as a young body builder.