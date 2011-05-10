Arnold Schwarzenegger splits from wife

Arnold Schwarzenegger is separating from his wife of 25 years.

Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are "amicably separating" two weeks after their 25th anniversary and in a joint statement there was no talk of divorce.

The statement read, "This has been a time of great personal and professional transition for each of us. "After a great deal of thought, reflection, discussion, and prayer, we came to this decision together. At this time, we are living apart, while we work on the future of our relationship."



The couple have four children aged 14, 18, 20 and 21.