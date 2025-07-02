Aryna Sabalenka's age, boyfriend, net worth, height and Instagram revealed

2 July 2025, 14:17

Aryna Sabalenka is taking Wimbledon by storm
Aryna Sabalenka is taking Wimbledon by storm. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Aryna Sabalenka

By Hope Wilson

How old is Aryna Sabalenka, where is she from, who is her boyfriend, how tall is she, what is her net worth and does she have Instagram?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Aryna Sabalenka is hoping to take the Ladies' Singles title in Wimbledon 2025 as she fights off competitors Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal, Katie Boulter and Jasmine Paolini.

After recently hitting the headlines following her rumoured 'feud' with Coco Gauff, Aryna has put the negative press behind her as she concentrates on winning the iconic trophy and substantial prize money.

While we watch Aryna show off her sporting skills on the court, it's time to learn more about the tennis player's life away from the screen.

Here is everything you need to know about Aryna Sabalenka including her age, where she's from, her boyfriend, net worth, Instagram and height.

Aryna Sabalenka has had a varied tennis career
Aryna Sabalenka has had a varied tennis career. Picture: Getty

How old is Aryna Sabalenka?

Aryna was born on May 5th 1998 and celebrated her 27th birthday in 2025. She began playing tennis at the age of six, telling Essentially Sports: "One day, my dad was just driving me somewhere in the car, and on the way, he saw tennis courts. So he took me to the courts. I really liked it and enjoyed it and that’s how it was. That’s how it started."

Where is Aryna Sabalenka from?

Tennis ace Aryna was born in Minsk, Belarus but currently resides in Miami Florida. She comes from a sporting family as her father Siarhiej was an ice hockey player.

Aryna Sabalenka is taking part in Wimbledon 2025
Aryna Sabalenka is taking part in Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

Who is Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend?

Aryna is in a relationship with businessman Georgios Frangulis, who founded the brand Oakberry. He can often be seen supporting the tennis star at her games, with his presence being a positive influence on the player.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her relationship, Aryna said: "There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff.

"But I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he was my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side."

Aryna Sabalenka is in a relationship with Georgios Frangulis
Aryna Sabalenka is in a relationship with Georgios Frangulis. Picture: Instagram/Aryna Sabalenka

What is Aryna Sabalenka's net worth?

The tennis ace is reportedly worth $18.7million according to Forbes. Aryna has accumulated this wealth through her various sporting wins as well as brand partnerships with Nike, Wilson and Audemars Piguet.

She has also appeared in Netflix's Break Point which would have also adding value to her net worth.

How tall is Aryna Sabalenka?

Aryna stands at 5ft 11 1⁄2in, making her taller than Emma Raducanu who is 5ft 9in and Sonay Kartal who is 5ft 4in.

Aryna Sabalenka is one of the front runners at Wimbledon 2025
Aryna Sabalenka is one of the front runners at Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

What is Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram?

Fans can follow Aryna on Instagram @arynasabalenka where she often shares images of her tennis career as well as her nights out with friends.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

All the celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Emma Kenny has given birth to her fourth child at the age of 52-years-old

This Morning's Emma Kenny, 52, gives birth following family tragedy

Dick Van Dyke was forced to cancel an appearance due to illness.

Dick Van Dyke's wife issues health update after actor pulls out of event

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Lisa Hogan updated fans on the tiny piglet's fate.

Clarkson's Farm star shares shocking update on micro pig Richard Ham

TV & Movies

Shakira and Harry have a heated discussion on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Shakira confront Harry and Helena over their secret whisper

Love Island

The Love Islander looked unrecognisable before entering the villa.

Love Island’s Helena looks dramatically different in unearthed throwback photos

Love Island

The Love Island first look for June 30 has been revealed

Love Island first look sees recoupling drama as the Heart Rate Challenge returns

Love Island

Lewis Capaldi took a break from performing

Why did Lewis Capaldi quit music? The real reason for his break revealed

Lewis Capaldi's new song 'Survive' has been released

Lewis Capaldi 'Survive' song lyrics and meaning explained

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Drinking orange or apple juice can be dangerous to your health.

Why you should never drink orange juice in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Lifestyle

An expert has shared her secrets to sleeping in the heat.

This one item will help you sleep in the heatwave

Lifestyle

Love Island first look has been revealed

Love Island first look: Helena and Harrison sneak off to the hideaway as Toni watches on

Love Island

Jessie J has revealed her latest surgery results to fans.

Jessie J says she 'can't stop crying' as she reflects on cancer surgery results

Reports suggest the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez cost anywhere from $9.5million to $20million

How much Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding cost

David Beckham has undergone surgery on his wrist.

David Beckham in hospital as Victoria shares heartfelt update with fans

Love Island viewers are calling for Ben to be axed

Love Island viewers call for Ben to be axed after 'disgusting' comments to Yasmin

Love Island

In the seventh series of The X Factor, young talents Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson auditioned as solo artists.

One Direction’s first performance: The accidental audition that changed music forever

Emily's in tears as Conor and Megan sneak off to hideaway

Love Island first look: Emily's in tears as Conor and Megan sneak off to hideaway

Love Island

Jasmine Paolini is taking part in the Wimbledon Women's Singles final

Jasmine Paolini's age, height, net worth, parents, partner and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Harry makes his feelings clear on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Harry choose between Shakira and Helena

Love Island

Sonay Kartal is a British tennis player

Sonay Kartal's age, net worth, boyfriend, height and Instagram revealed

Ryan Bannister is a Love Island bombshell

Who is Ryan Bannister? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Love Island

Who is Love Island's Bilikis Azeez?

Who is Love Island's Billykiss Azeez? Bombshell's age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island

Novack Djokovic has a massive net worth

Novak Djokovic's net worth revealed from tennis money to sponsorship deals