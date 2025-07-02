Aryna Sabalenka's age, boyfriend, net worth, height and Instagram revealed

Aryna Sabalenka is taking Wimbledon by storm. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Aryna Sabalenka

By Hope Wilson

How old is Aryna Sabalenka, where is she from, who is her boyfriend, how tall is she, what is her net worth and does she have Instagram?

Aryna Sabalenka is hoping to take the Ladies' Singles title in Wimbledon 2025 as she fights off competitors Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal, Katie Boulter and Jasmine Paolini.

After recently hitting the headlines following her rumoured 'feud' with Coco Gauff, Aryna has put the negative press behind her as she concentrates on winning the iconic trophy and substantial prize money.

While we watch Aryna show off her sporting skills on the court, it's time to learn more about the tennis player's life away from the screen.

Here is everything you need to know about Aryna Sabalenka including her age, where she's from, her boyfriend, net worth, Instagram and height.

Aryna Sabalenka has had a varied tennis career. Picture: Getty

How old is Aryna Sabalenka?

Aryna was born on May 5th 1998 and celebrated her 27th birthday in 2025. She began playing tennis at the age of six, telling Essentially Sports: "One day, my dad was just driving me somewhere in the car, and on the way, he saw tennis courts. So he took me to the courts. I really liked it and enjoyed it and that’s how it was. That’s how it started."

Where is Aryna Sabalenka from?

Tennis ace Aryna was born in Minsk, Belarus but currently resides in Miami Florida. She comes from a sporting family as her father Siarhiej was an ice hockey player.

Aryna Sabalenka is taking part in Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

Who is Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend?

Aryna is in a relationship with businessman Georgios Frangulis, who founded the brand Oakberry. He can often be seen supporting the tennis star at her games, with his presence being a positive influence on the player.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her relationship, Aryna said: "There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff.

"But I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he was my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side."

Aryna Sabalenka is in a relationship with Georgios Frangulis. Picture: Instagram/Aryna Sabalenka

What is Aryna Sabalenka's net worth?

The tennis ace is reportedly worth $18.7million according to Forbes. Aryna has accumulated this wealth through her various sporting wins as well as brand partnerships with Nike, Wilson and Audemars Piguet.

She has also appeared in Netflix's Break Point which would have also adding value to her net worth.

How tall is Aryna Sabalenka?

Aryna stands at 5ft 11 1⁄2in, making her taller than Emma Raducanu who is 5ft 9in and Sonay Kartal who is 5ft 4in.

Aryna Sabalenka is one of the front runners at Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

What is Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram?

Fans can follow Aryna on Instagram @arynasabalenka where she often shares images of her tennis career as well as her nights out with friends.