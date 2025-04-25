Ashley Cain pays heartbreaking tribute to daughter Azaylia on fourth anniversary of her death

Ashley Cain has remembered his daughter on the fourth anniversary of her death. Picture: Instagram/Ashley Cain

By Hope Wilson

Following her sad death at only eight-months-old, Azaylia's father Ashley Cain has written some moving words for his daughter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ashley Cain, 34, has paid tribute to his daughter Azaylia on the fourth anniversary of her death.

The TV star took to social media to remember Azaylia, after the young girl passed away from a rare form of leukaemia aged eight months in 2021.

Sharing an image of Azaylia's headstone, the 34-year-old wrote a heartfelt tribute to his daughter, saying he feels an "overwhelming sense of pride" for her.

Ashley began: "For 4 years, I’ve lived in fear of this very moment. As a parent, you never, ever want to reach the day where this becomes the final thing you can do for your child."

Ashley Cain shared an image of Azaylia's grave. Picture: Instagram/Ashley Cain

He added: "But today, on Azaylia’s 4th anniversary, through the numbing guilt and the devastating pain… I feel an overwhelming sense of pride.

"Pride that one of Earth’s most beautiful little princesses, and one of Heaven’s most beloved angels, now has a special crown worthy enough to hold her story."

Ashley continued: "These words have taken 4 years to write - and even now, they will never be enough to say who you are, or what you’ve done for me as your father. They’ll never come close to expressing the enormity of your strength, your courage, your beauty, and your purity. Or the profound impact you’ve had on this world and its people.

"But I hope, as your daddy, they show just how much I love you. And I know your mummy and all of our family will feel the exactly same.

"I miss you with a pain that never fades, and I love you with a strength that will never end. Forever, with every piece of me - Daddy. 👼🏼🧡👑🦁"

Ashley Cain shares daughter Azaylia with ex-partner Safiyya Vorajee. Picture: Instagram/Ashley Cain

Azaylia's mum Safiyya also wrote a touching letter about her daughter, sharing: "A day with a sad heart and many tears 😭 but also a memory filled with happy moments 🥹✨

"Today, as all the family came together to pay their respects to my beautiful daughter my princess 👑 we spoke about Azaylia and how she filled all of our hearts with so much love.

"We shared memories of all the moments she made us laugh, even in her darkest days, she wore the biggest smile, a smile that will forever live in our hearts. Today we stand with you as your family and give that smile back up to heaven baby ✨👼

"Azaylia, yesterday a feather appeared in your garden after your crown was placed, and today, ladybirds thank you for sending me your special signs. You are my magical guardian angel. I love you forever and always mummy 💕"

Watch Ashley Cain speak about Azaylia here:

Ashley Cain opens up about grieving for daughter Azaylia

Azaylia was diagnosed with cancer at just two-months-old, with doctors finding more tumours soon after and revealing there was nothing they could do for the young girl.

Despite this Ashley and Safiyya never gave up hope and continued to document Azaylia's health on social media, giving fans regular updates on how the tot was doing.

Unfortunately Azaylia passed away on April 24th 2021, just eight months after she was born.

Azaylia's cancer journey was documented by her parents. Picture: Instagram/Ashley Cain

Since Azaylia's passing Ashley has gone on to welcome two sons, Aliyas, born in January 2024 and Atlas in November 2024.

Speaking about his sons to The Mirror, Ashley said: "They’re absolutely gorgeous – they are really helping heal my heart. Don’t get me wrong, they can keep you up at night, but it’s all worth it. I’m so grateful for them."

He continued: "I know Azaylia would be absolutely besotted by them and they will by her when I tell them all of the stories about her."