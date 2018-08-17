Fans slam Strictly for signing Ashley Roberts despite her dance experience

By Alice Westoby

Former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts is a professionally trained dancer which many feel gives her an unfair advantage.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018's line up has had everybody talking this week with big names including Stacey Dooley, Katy Piper and Dr Ranj confirmed.

But one celebrity addition to this year's series has fans furious because of their professional dance experience; former Pussycat Doll, Ashley Roberts.

The 36-year-old revealed the news in a post on her Instagram account which read: "So... the pussycat’s out the bag!! Ahhh sooo beyond excited for this adventure!!! CANT WAIT!!"

The singer rose to fame as one of the members of the Nichole Scherzinger fronted band, the Pussycat Dolls, who were known for their daring dance moves which was nothing less than high kicks and splits.

Many Strictly fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration about Ashley's addition to the line up despite all her previous dance experience giving her an 'unfair advantage'...

I love Ashley Roberts, she’s my fave out of all of the announced celebs. However she’s got an unfair advantage because she’s a trained dancer! — Emily (@EmilyAmy_) August 17, 2018

Don’t mean to be a buzzkill here, but isn’t Ashley Roberts a pro dancer? #StrictlyComeDancing — Vicky Chandler (@VickyChandler) August 17, 2018

One even likened the signing to Jamie Oliver signing up as a contestant on Masterchef...

Putting Ashley Roberts on @bbcstrictly is like putting Jamie Oliver on master chef! #notfair — Siobhan Buck (@Siobhan15491) August 17, 2018

Outside of her work with the Pussycat Dolls, she enjoyed a stint as a celebrity judge on ITV's Dancing on Ice and has appeared numerous times on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.