Ashton Kutcher to board spaceship

The Two And A Half Men star is the 500th man to sign up for Richard Branson's space voyage.

Ashton, who recently split from actress Demi Moore, has become the latest star to put his name down for the first commercial flight into space.



Virgin CEO Richard Branson released a statement saying how delighted he was to have the handsome actor on board.



'I gave Ashton a quick call to congratulate and welcome him,' he said.



'He is as thrilled as we are at the prospect of being among the first to cross the final frontier (and back!) with us and to experience the magic of space for himself.'



A place on the spaceship will cost in the region of $200,000 per trip.