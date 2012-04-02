Ashton Kutcher to play Steve Jobs

Ashton will be playing the Apple co-founder in an upcoming biopic.

The film, which will be directed by Joshua Michael Stern and is simply titled Jobs, details the life of the late entrepreneur, from his hippie days up to his death in October last year.



Ashton, who is in talks to return for a tenth season of Two and a Half Men, is rumoured to be dating Rihanna. The 34-year-old hunk split from Demi Moore last year.



