At Home with the Furys season two Netflix release date and plot revealed

28 May 2025, 15:56

At Home with the Furys is back for a second series
At Home with the Furys is back for a second series. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Hope Wilson

When is At Home with the Furys out on Netflix and is Molly-Mae Hague taking part? Everything we know about season two revealed.

Following the success of At Home with the Furys on Netflix in 2023, the Tyson and Paris Fury series has been confirmed for a second season.

The first iteration of the programme saw Tyson and Paris document their family life with their children Venezuela, Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Valencia, Prince Adonis Amaziah and Athena, before their youngest child Rico was born in September 2023.

Fans also watched as Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury showed off their relationship on screen, whilst Tyson's dad John became the stand-out star on the show for his no-nonsense attitude.

Now as we gear up to watch season two of At Home with the Furys, here is everything we know so far about the Netflix show.

Paris Fury and Tyson Fury are returning for a second series of At Home with the Furys
Paris Fury and Tyson Fury are returning for a second series of At Home with the Furys. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury

At Home with the Furys release date

The exact release date for At Home with the Furys has not been revealed yet, however Netflix have confirmed the series is in production.

Netflix's X account posted: "Breaking: We're heading back to Morecambe (and Monaco!). At Home With The Furys season two is now in production."

Paris Fury and here family will appear on the show
Paris Fury and here family will appear on the show. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury

What will happen in At Home with the Furys season 2?

Netflix's synopsis for the second series says: "At Home With the Furys will have exclusive access to the heavyweight champion of the world as he exits the ring and tries to embrace retirement with his extraordinary family, including wife Paris, father John, his six children and his brother Tommy Fury with his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

"Alongside the chaotic school run, the series will see Tyson constantly looking for projects to keep him busy - from a national tour to meet his fans, to lavish weekends away and impromptu family camping trips - all while trying to resist the urge to return to the ring."

