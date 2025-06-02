Atomic Kitten's Liz McClarnon opens up about miracle baby joy after double miscarriage

By Hope Wilson

Singer Liz McClarnon has discussed her pregnancy as she and her husband prepare for the birth of their first child.

Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon, 44, has revealed she went through two miscarriages and multiple rounds of IVF before becoming pregnant with their first child.

The singer took to social media in May 2025 to reveal she and her husband Peter Cho had conceived their first baby after years of fertility struggles.

After announcing the exciting news, Liz revealed she was surprised by the public's reaction to her pregnancy, telling The Mirror: "I really didn’t expect people to be interested."

She continued: "I just thought I should probably put it out there before someone else mentioned it. I’m still at that ‘is it a baby bump or is it just a big tummy?’ stage I think, but it was only a matter of time."

Liz added: "I wore a Baby On Board badge on the Tube the other day because I didn’t want to be knocked, and I noticed someone really look at me.

"So I decided to just let people know what was happening, then I think it’d been seen by half a million people within a few hours.

"I’m just here living my fabulous little life, I didn’t think people would care. But I think IVF is something that a lot of people can relate to – maybe more than we realise."

The mother-to-be explained that she and her husband began their fertility journey in 2022, however they had three failed embryo transfers which the singer found difficult.

Liz disclosed: "The first time we did it, I thought, ‘This will be it'

"But by my third cycle, it was obviously very different. When that one didn’t work, I was really quite sick and I was in a dark hole."

She recalled: "I’d put on so much weight but I didn’t want to tell anyone why, because I didn’t want the IVF to become my identity, my whole personality.

"I was still doing shows and I’d see the comments online talking about me. I remember one said, ‘She’s getting really thick,’ and others were like, ‘She’s unrecognisable.’

"I tried to remember that those people didn’t know what was happening, but it was hard. I just felt broken after the third time, so we took a break before the wedding."

Liz added: "The whole process made me truly appreciate that having a baby is a miracle.

"There are so, so many things that need to happen correctly for someone to get pregnant, and for that to result in a healthy baby.

"If you fall pregnant naturally maybe you’re not as aware, but at times we would be waiting every single day for the phone call to say how many eggs had been retrieved, or how many embryos they had, or if the embryos were healthy, or growing, or to tell us if I was pregnant. Then when it doesn’t work, you’re just in shock."

Upon announcing her pregnancy in May, Liz posted: "I've been keeping a secret from you, and I've mostly kept myself off social media because sometimes it was hard to smile.

"But after years of sometimes quite painful IVF and dark times, I'm pregnant! We feel like we've been given the world.

"I started to record a video of me just telling you but I got too emotional so I thought I’d just hide behind this little announcement instead. I just can’t believe we’re here.

"So many have been through exactly what I went through and worse. I want to share what I can and add my voice and ears to those who already help others understand or deal with all that comes with IVF and loss after so much hope.

"I’ve been a part of some beautifully supportive communities. I’m so grateful. I am so grateful!"