Atomic Kitten's Liz McClarnon opens up about miracle baby joy after double miscarriage

2 June 2025, 17:23

Liz McClarnon has opened up about her fertility journey
Liz McClarnon has opened up about her fertility journey. Picture: Instagram/Liz McClarnon/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Singer Liz McClarnon has discussed her pregnancy as she and her husband prepare for the birth of their first child.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon, 44, has revealed she went through two miscarriages and multiple rounds of IVF before becoming pregnant with their first child.

The singer took to social media in May 2025 to reveal she and her husband Peter Cho had conceived their first baby after years of fertility struggles.

After announcing the exciting news, Liz revealed she was surprised by the public's reaction to her pregnancy, telling The Mirror: "I really didn’t expect people to be interested."

She continued: "I just thought I should probably put it out there before someone else mentioned it. I’m still at that ‘is it a baby bump or is it just a big tummy?’ stage I think, but it was only a matter of time."

Liz McClarnon has opened up about her IVF journey
Liz McClarnon has opened up about her IVF journey. Picture: Instagram/Liz McClarnon

Liz added: "I wore a Baby On Board badge on the Tube the other day because I didn’t want to be knocked, and I noticed someone really look at me.

"So I decided to just let people know what was happening, then I think it’d been seen by half a million people within a few hours.

"I’m just here living my fabulous little life, I didn’t think people would care. But I think IVF is something that a lot of people can relate to – maybe more than we realise."

Liz and her husband Peter have been married for two years
Liz and her husband Peter have been married for two years. Picture: Instagram/Liz McClarnon

The mother-to-be explained that she and her husband began their fertility journey in 2022, however they had three failed embryo transfers which the singer found difficult.

Liz disclosed: "The first time we did it, I thought, ‘This will be it'

"But by my third cycle, it was obviously very different. When that one didn’t work, I was really quite sick and I was in a dark hole."

She recalled: "I’d put on so much weight but I didn’t want to tell anyone why, because I didn’t want the IVF to become my identity, my whole personality.

"I was still doing shows and I’d see the comments online talking about me. I remember one said, ‘She’s getting really thick,’ and others were like, ‘She’s unrecognisable.’

"I tried to remember that those people didn’t know what was happening, but it was hard. I just felt broken after the third time, so we took a break before the wedding."

Liz McClarnon was part of Atomic Kitten alongside Natasha Hamilton and Jenny Frost
Liz McClarnon was part of Atomic Kitten alongside Natasha Hamilton and Jenny Frost. Picture: Alamy

Liz added: "The whole process made me truly appreciate that having a baby is a miracle.

"There are so, so many things that need to happen correctly for someone to get pregnant, and for that to result in a healthy baby.

"If you fall pregnant naturally maybe you’re not as aware, but at times we would be waiting every single day for the phone call to say how many eggs had been retrieved, or how many embryos they had, or if the embryos were healthy, or growing, or to tell us if I was pregnant. Then when it doesn’t work, you’re just in shock."

Liz McClarnon is expecting her first child
Liz McClarnon is expecting her first child. Picture: Getty

Upon announcing her pregnancy in May, Liz posted: "I've been keeping a secret from you, and I've mostly kept myself off social media because sometimes it was hard to smile.

"But after years of sometimes quite painful IVF and dark times, I'm pregnant! We feel like we've been given the world.

"I started to record a video of me just telling you but I got too emotional so I thought I’d just hide behind this little announcement instead. I just can’t believe we’re here.

"So many have been through exactly what I went through and worse. I want to share what I can and add my voice and ears to those who already help others understand or deal with all that comes with IVF and loss after so much hope.

"I’ve been a part of some beautifully supportive communities. I’m so grateful. I am so grateful!"

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Justin Bieber was once just a 12-year-old boy with a guitar, busking on the steps of a Theatre in Ontario, Canada.

Justin Bieber busking aged 12: The video that caught Scooter Braun's eye and started his career
Lilo & Stitch dark fan theory will make you rethink the plot

Lilo and Stitch dark fan theory will make you rethink the plot

Dani Dyer and her dad Danny Dyer danced at her wedding

Emotional moment Danny Dyer shares father-daughter wedding dance with Dani

Race Across The World star Sam Gardiner has passed away

Race Across The World's Sam Gardiner tragically dies in car crash aged 24

JoJo Siwa opens up on sexuality after confirming Chris Hughes relationship

JoJo Siwa opens up on sexuality after confirming Chris Hughes relationship

Unbeknownst to the group it would the last time they would sing with Liam Payne, who would pass away unexpectedly in October 2024.

Liam Payne's final moment with One Direction – and what the cameras didn't show

The role of Lord Voldemort is yet to be officially announced.

Tom Hiddleston tipped to play Voldemort in Harry Potter TV series

Taylor Swift was once just a 13-year-old with a guitar and a dream.

Taylor Swift singing her first song 'Lucky You' aged 13, before anyone knew her name

Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan's friendship and feud explained

Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan's friendship and feud explained

Richard Osman's hit novel has been adapted into a star-studded new film.

Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club's first look trailer has been released

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The Grand Tour is getting a makeover, with three new presenters fronting the show.

The Grand Tour’s new presenting line-up has been announced

Conor Maynard shares real story behind Charlotte Chilton baby scandal

Conor Maynard shares real story behind Charlotte Chilton baby scandal

Farmhand Harriet addressed rumours one scene was 'faked for TV'.

Clarkson's Farm's Harriet Cowan reveals truth about 'fake' scene

JoJo Siwa has revealed her favourite thing about Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa reveals her 'favourite thing' about Chris Hughes after 'confirming' their relationship
Georgia Jones has reportedly 'snubbed' her husband Danny

Danny Jones' wife Georgia delivers savage snub as the couple 'barely see each other'

The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed

Thursday Murder Club movie cast revealed: Who's starring in the Richard Osman book adaptation?
Nadia Sawalha has spoken about the Loose Women job cuts

Nadia Sawalha in tears after breaking silence on Loose Women cuts

Maeva D'Ascanio has revealed she is pregnant with her second child with husband James Taylor

Made In Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor expecting their second child together

Jeremy Clarkson is left stunned in an upcoming episode of Clarkson’s Farm

Jeremy Clarkson shocked to find out £5,500 breeding bull is gay

TV & Movies

Prince and Beyoncé perfom a medley of hits at the 2004 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé and Prince’s lost 'Purple Rain' duet seen only once on TV

Whether you're a lifelong Belieber or just curious about the pop phenomenon, here are the most searched-for facts about Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber facts: Singer's age, wife, height, songs and career explained

A handful of Love Island couples have had babies together.

Love Island babies: All the couples who've had children together

Love Island

Brad Pitt has spoken out about his divorce from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce from Angelina Jolie following eight year legal battle

Chris Hughes has added fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes' telling five-word response about relationship with JoJo Siwa

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When does Love Island start? The 2025 date and time revealed

Love Island

Kara Tointon bravely reveals she's undergone double mastectomy

Kara Tointon bravely reveals she's undergone double mastectomy amid cancer concerns