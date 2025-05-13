Atomic Kitten singer pregnant with first child after decade-long fertility struggle

Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon has announced her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram/Liz McClarnon/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Liz McClarnon has revealed she is expecting her first baby after documenting her fertility difficulties.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon, 44, has announced she is expecting her first child following her two-decade struggle to conceive.

The singer took to Instagram to share a video of her sporting a large bump, revealing she is pregnant after "years of painful IVF."

Liz wrote: "I've been keeping a secret from you, and I've mostly kept myself off social media because sometimes it was hard to smile."

She continued: "But after years of sometimes quite painful IVF and dark times, I'm pregnant! We feel like we've been given the world."

Liz McClarnon has opened up about her IVF journey. Picture: Instagram/Liz McClarnon

The 44-year-old went on to add: "I started to record a video of me just telling you but I got too emotional so I thought I’d just hide behind this little announcement instead. I just can’t believe we’re here.

"So many have been through exactly what I went through and worse. I want to share what I can and add my voice and ears to those who already help others understand or deal with all that comes with IVF and loss after so much hope.

"I’ve been a part of some beautifully supportive communities. I’m so grateful. I am so grateful!"

Watch Liz McClarnon reveal her pregnancy here:

Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon announces pregnancy

Liz's fellow Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton wrote: "Literally couldn’t be any happier for you both! After all you’ve been through, this little miracle is everything💫✨😭"

Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton said: "So unbelievably happy for you both. I know how the road has been unkind to get here .. but look at u now .. so so happy xx love to all three of u xx."

While Hear'Say star Suzanne Shaw posted: "Love you lots"

Liz McClarnon was part of Atomic Kitten alongside Natasha Hamilton and Jenny Frost. Picture: Alamy

Liz and her husband Peter have been married for two years, with the star announcing their nuptials shortly after they exchanged vows.

The singer wrote: "A few days ago Peter & I tied the knot surrounded by some of the people we love and care for (and little Bean - our dog) and I wanted to share this lovely picture with you from our day.

"We are so grateful to everyone that was there, especially some that travelled from all across the world to be there with us (Australia, LA, Hong Kong, Ibiza…)

"And finally… Dearest online friends that worked out what day it was, I just wanted to thank you for your lovely messages, you’ve been so kind.

"A dear friend said 'You could see the love from the moon that day' and that’s exactly how it felt."

Liz and her husband Peter have been married for two years. Picture: Instagram/Liz McClarnon

Liz first rose to fame in 1998 when she joined Atomic Kitten alongside Natasha Hamilton and Kerry Katona.

The group has hits including 'Whole Again' prior to Kerry's departure, with when Jenny Frost joining the band soon after.

Following this the trio released singles such as 'Eternal Flame' and 'The Tide is High', with the group selling over 10 million records worldwide.