Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz on working with Tonic the cat in 'Caught Stealing'

By Hope Wilson

Caught Stealing stars Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz have spoken about their furry colleague.

Austin Bulter and Zoë Kravitz have opened up about working with their co-star Tonic the cat on their new film Caught Stealing.

The pair joined JK and Kelly on Heart Breakfast to discuss their upcoming movie which sees Austin's character Hank find himself in the criminal underworld thanks to a fateful discovery.

One character central to the plot is Tonic the cat, however all isn't as it seems with Tonic as Austin and Zoë revealed there was more than one feline on set.

Austin revealed: "All right, so the cat in the movie, his name is Bud. There were multiple Buds, but there's one main Bud, and that's Tonic."

Zoë Kravitz and Austn Butler star in Caught Stealing. Picture: Alamy

The pair also stated that there were three cats involved in the production, with Tonic making such an impression Austin ended up involving them in his birthday celebrations.

JK asked the A-list actor: "Was Tonic the cat at your birthday?"

With Austin confessing: "Only in cake form. He's a diva. He wouldn't show up to the actual birthday, so he sent a cake in his honour."

They went on to reveal it was "very easy" to work with the cats and Bud's favourite snack was a licky stick.

