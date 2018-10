Austin Powers 4 in the pipeline

Mike Myers to return to the big screen for fourth installment of comedy

Austin Powers will return to the cinemas, it has been reported.

"Mike (Myers) is working on ideas for it, people are definitely talking about it and all good for it" said the spy series director Jay Roach.

The new movie is expected to hit the cinemas in 2013.

The last Austin Powers came out in 2002 and co-starred Mike Myers as the 60s spy and Beyoncé.