Austin Powers' musical makeover… Yeah baby!

Mike Myers is reportedly in talks to take the spoof sixties spy to the stage.

The three Austin Powers movies - 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's The Spy Who Shagged Me, and Goldmember, which was released in 2002 – took a phenomenal $676 million worldwide at the box office.

A source told the New York Post: "Mike would be heavily involved in writing the show, but he will not star in it, even though he has quite a good singing voice."

Myers has already agreed to star in the 4th cinematic installment of the franchise.