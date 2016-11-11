One Guy Is Photoshopping Himself Into Famous Pictures And It's Hilarious

Average Rob is taking the internet by storm with his hilarious collection of mock photos with celebrities.

A guy who describes himself as a 'mediocre dude' is making his life more exciting by photoshopping himself into pictures with celebrities.

The Belgium native, who goes by the name of Average Rob, has been taking Instagram by storm with his hilarious collection of photos which see him side by side with famous faces and the stars of famous movie scenes.

There's always a guy who doesn't take your job seriously... A photo posted by AVERAGE ROB (@averagerob) onNov 3, 2016 at 9:21am PDT

In one photo, he is seen cheekily flashing his bum at Spiderman during on the iconic scenes in the Marvel movie.

While another sees him falling asleep on a bus whilst sat next to Eminem in a scene from his film '8 Mile'.

BROMANCE #TBT #8MILE A photo posted by AVERAGE ROB (@averagerob) onOct 27, 2016 at 9:12am PDT

He even manages to photoshop himself into a picture with the cast of friends, as he titles the picture 'Friendless'.

When you sent a Friends request and never got accepted... A photo posted by AVERAGE ROB (@averagerob) onOct 9, 2016 at 10:08am PDT

Our favourite has to be his own spin on a scene from popular Netflix series 'Stranger Things'.

Little piece of advice for everyone... Don't tell Eleven she looks like a little boy... Just don't... #StrangerThings A photo posted by AVERAGE ROB (@averagerob) onNov 7, 2016 at 9:00am PST

Sometimes if you can't have famous friends, you just have to imagine you do!