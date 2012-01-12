Avril Lavigne to wed?

Avril Lavigne is reportedly engaged to her man, Brody Jenner.

The Girlfriend star divorced her husband of three years, Deryck Whibley, in 2009. Sources close to the songstress say she is now said to be ready for a second marriage. Brody is believed to have proposed over the festive period.

‘Everyone is so excited,’ an inside source reportedly revealed. ‘Brody’s mom, Linda Thompson, is thrilled that her Casanova son is settling down. She loves Avril and thinks she’s good for Brody.

‘It’s a case of opposites attracting. He’s a cool Malibu surfer type, she’s a pale rocker from Canada. But they work well for each other.’

Avril Lavigne has sold over 30 million records worldwide.