Baby for Rod Stewart's Kim

Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberley Stewart is pregnant after a fling with Hollywood actor Benicio Del Toro.

A spokesman for Del Toro says the star is being 'very supportive'.



Model Kimberly has previously been linked to stars including Jude Law and Rhys Ifans.

Del Toro, who won a supporting actor Oscar in 2001 for his role in Traffic, has previously been involved with stars such as Scarlett Johansson.