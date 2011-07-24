'Back to Black' in the charts

Amy Winehouse's 'Back to Black' is back in the charts, 24 hours after her death.

Amy's 2007 hit climbed up the iTunes live chart and made it to No. 10 when we locked down this week's Vodafone Big Top 40.

News of Amy's death was announced on Saturday afternoon and by the end of the day six of Amy's songs had made their way into the iTunes top 100.

The song is the title track of her second album, which is seeing the same surge in sales and is currently No. 1 on iTunes albums chart.