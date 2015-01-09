BAFTA Film Awards 2015 Winners! Eddie Redmayne Wins Big!

The 'Theory of Everything' star described the awards ceremony as "one of the best nights of my life" as he picked up the Best Actor gong for his role as Professor Stephen Hawking, who was also there to support the cast, when the film scooped THREE of the biggest accolades.

Speaking on his win, an emotional Eddie said: "I want to thank [the Hawking family] for their trust, their generosity and their kindness.

"And for reminding me of the great strength that comes from having the will to live a full and passionate life."

In addition to an Award for Best Actor, 'The Theory Of Everything' also picked up awards for Best British Film and Adapted Screenplay but Eddie's co-star Felicity Jones walked away empty handed after losing out to Julianne Moore, in the Best Actress category.

Moore's critically acclaimed role as an Alzheimer's sufferer in 'Still Alice' means that she and Redmayne are hotly tipped to scoop awards at the Oscars this month.

Coming of age drama 'Boyhood' - shot over 12 years with the same cast - was also named Best Film, with Richard Linklater picking up best director prize.

It was a good night for 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' which picked up five awards overall, but failed to nab gongs for any of the major categories.

Benedict Cumberbatch was among those snubbed at the ceremony as 'The Imitation Game', about WW2 enigma codebreaker Alan Turing, failed to win in a single catagory.

David Beckham, Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne

The result doesn't fare well for the actor as he prepares to go head-to-head with Eddie Redmayne in the Best Actor category at the 87th Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, a star-studded guest list descended upon Royal Opera House, with the likes of David Beckham and last minute addition Tom Cruise all in attendance as newlywed Stephen Fry hosted the ceremony for the 10th year running.

List of the the BAFTA Film Award 2015 Winners:

(Winners in bold)