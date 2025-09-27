Balvinder Sopal facts: Age, TV shows, marriage and more

27 September 2025, 18:38

Balvinder Sopal is a British actress famous for her role on EastEnders
Balvinder Sopal is a British actress famous for her role on EastEnders. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

What is Balvinder Sopal best known for? And who does she play in EastEnders? Here's everything you need to know including where she's from and how tall she is.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Balvinder Sopal is a TV actress best known for her role in hit BBC soap EastEnders where she plays Suki Kaur Panesar-Unwin.

Now, keen to swap Albert Square for the sparkling studio of Strictly Come Dancing, Balvinder will be competing in the dance competition with her professional partner Julia Caillon.

Confessing to dancing ballroom and Latin in her spare time, it's no wonder Balvinder was so keen to put on her sparkles for Strictly season.

But what is Balvinder best known for? What TV shows has she been in? And is she married? Here's everything you need to know.

Balvinder Sopal has an incredible TV show CV having worked on some of the best shows
Balvinder Sopal has an incredible TV show CV having worked on some of the best shows. Picture: Getty

Who is Balvinder Sopal?

Age: 46

From: Kent

Instagram: @leesopal

Balvinder is a fun and bubbly actress who has become a household name thanks to her time in Albert Square. She plays Suki Kaur Panesar-Unwin in EastEnders which she joined in 2020.

She grew up and lives in Medway, Kent, and has openly spoke about how she "loves" it. She told Grazia: "It’s taken me a while to really appreciate how creatively diverse Medway and surrounding areas in Kent are.

"Sure, some places aren’t as beautiful, affluent or full of rows of quaint little coffee shops, but it is full of heart, and it’s where I grew up."

How tall is Balvinder Sopal?

Petite, Balvinder measures in at 1.63m which is around 5ft 3in.

Balvinder Sopal selfie from rehearsals of Strictly Come Dancing
Balvinder Sopal is swapping her acting job for the glam of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Belvinder Sopal/Instagram

What TV shows has Balvinder Sopal been in?

Strictly and EastEnders will no doubt be what she's most known for but she has quite an impressive acting CV. Other programmes she's starred in are:

  • Coronation Street
  • Emmerdale
  • Hollyoaks
  • Doctors
  • Waterloo Road
  • Call The Midwife

Talking about her most current role in EastEnders as Suki, she said: "I’ve always played downtrodden, submissive women, so to be out there and sort of the female version of Phil Mitchell, I think is great."

Suki is the first lesbian married woman on EastEnders after she married character Eve Unwin, played by Heather Peace.

Is Balvinder Sopal married?

Balvinder keeps her personal and private life very much that so it's unknown whether she's married in real life.

