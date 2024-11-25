Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

Band Aid's four versions. Picture: Band Aid/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Ever found yourself belting out 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' and wondering whose iconic voice is behind each line?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Since 1984, Bob Geldof and Midge Ure have brought together Britain's biggest stars multiple times, creating unique versions in 1984, 1989, 2004, and 2014.

And in 2024, to mark its 40th anniversary - a new 'Ultimate Mix' will bring all previous versions (well, apart from the Band Aid II version, apparently) together.

From Bono to Boy George, Bananarama to One Direction, each rendition features its own star-studded lineup tackling those famous verses.

Whether you're a pop music historian or just love settling pub debates, let's dive into who sang what across four decades of Band Aid history.

Band Aid - Do They Know It's Christmas? (Official Video) [4K]

Do They Know It's Christmas? - A Line-by-Line Breakdown

From mullets to man buns, from New Romantics to New Pop, 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' has evolved through four different versions while maintaining its core message. Here's who sang what in each recording.

Opening Lines ("It's Christmastime...")

1984 Original

- Paul Young: "It's Christmastime, there's no need to be afraid. At Christmastime, we let in light and we banish shade"

- Boy George: "And in our world of plenty we can spread a smile of joy. Throw your arms around the world at Christmastime"

1989 Version

- Kylie Minogue: "It's Christmastime, there's no need to be afraid"

- Chris Rea: "At Christmastime, we let in light and we banish shade"

- Jimmy Somerville: "And in our world of plenty"

- Big Fun: "We can spread a smile of joy"

- Matt Goss: "Throw your arms around the world at Christmastime"

Band Aid II - Do They Know It's Christmas? (Official Video)

2004 Version:

- Chris Martin: "It's Christmastime, there's no need to be afraid. At Christmastime, we let in light and we banish shade".

- Dido: "And in our world of plenty we can spread a smile of joy. Throw your arms around the world at Christmastime."

2014 Version:

- One Direction: "It's Christmastime, there's no need to be afraid"

- Ed Sheeran: "At Christmastime, we let in light and we banish shade"

- Rita Ora: "And in our world of plenty we can spread a smile of joy"

- Sam Smith: "Throw your arms around the world at Christmastime"

Verse 1:

1984 Original:

- George Michael: "But say a prayer - pray for the other ones, At Christmastime..."

- Simon Le Bon: "It's hard but when you're having fun"

1989 Version:

- Cliff Richard: "But say a prayer - pray for the other ones"

- Jimmy Somerville: "At Christmastime, it's hard but when you're having fun"

Band Aid 20 - Do they know it's christmas

2004 Version:

- Robbie Williams: "But say a prayer - pray for the other ones. At Christmastime, it's hard but when you're having fun"

2014 Version:

- Paloma Faith: "But say a prayer - pray for the other ones"

- Emeli Sandé: "At Christmastime, it's hard but when you're having fun"

Bridge ("There's a world outside your window...")

1984 Original:

- Simon Le Bon: "There's a world outside your window"

- Simon Le Bon & Sting: "And it's a world of dread and fear."

- Tony Hadley & Sting: "Where the only water flowing, is the bitter sting of tears."

- Sting & Bono: "And the Christmas bells that ring there, are the clanging chimes of doom."

1989 Version:

- Marti Pellow: "There's a world outside your window"

- Jason Donovan: "And it's a world of dread and fear"

- Kylie Minogue & Jason Donovan: "Where the only water flowing, is the bitter sting of tears."

- Cliff Richard: "And the Christmas bells that ring there"

- Marti Pellow: "Are the clanging chimes of doom"

2004 Version:

- Sugababes: "There's a world outside your window, And it's a world of dread and fear"

- Fran Healy: "Where the only water flowing"

- Fran Healy & Sugababes: "is the bitter sting of tears"

- Fran Healy & Justin Hawkins: "And the Christmas bells that ring there, Are the clanging chimes of doom"

2014 Version:

- Guy Garvey: "There's a world outside your window, and it's a world of dread and fear"

- Bastille's Dan Smith: "Where a kiss of love can kill you"

- Angélique Kidjo: "And there's death in every tear"

- Chris Martin: "And the Christmas bells that ring there, Are the clanging chimes of doom"

Band Aid 30 - Do They Know It’s Christmas? (2014)

The Famous Bono Line:

1984 Original:

- Bono: "Well, tonight thank God it's them instead of you"

1989 Version:

- Jason Donovan & Matt Goss: "Well, tonight thank God it's them instead of you"

2004 Version:

- Bono: "Well, tonight thank God it's them instead of you"

2014 Version:

- Bono: "Well, tonight we're reaching out and touching you"

Verse 2:

1984 Original:

- Various: "And there won't be snow in Africa this Christmastime. The greatest gift they'll get this year is life"

- Various: "Where nothing ever grows, no rain or rivers flow. Do they know it's Christmas at all?"

1989 Version:

- Marti Pellow: "And there won't be snow in Africa this Christmastime"

- Sonia: "The greatest gift they'll get this year is life"

- Lisa Stansfield: "Where nothing ever grows, no rain or rivers flow.

- Lisa Stansfield & Sonia: "Do they know it's Christmas at all?"

2004 Version:

- Will Young & Jamielia: "And there won't be snow in Africa this Christmastime. The greatest gift they'll get this year is life"

- Beverley Knight & Ms Dynamite: Where nothing ever grows, no rain or rivers flow. Where nothing ever grows, no rain or rivers flow."

Various: "Do they know it's Christmas at all?"

2014 Version:

- Seal: "Bring peace and joy this Christmas, in West Africa"

- Ellie Goulding: "A song of hope where there's no hope tonight"

- Sinead O'Connor: "Why is to comfort to be feared, Why is to touch is to be scared"

- Bono: "How can they know it’s Christmastime at all?

Bridge (Here's to you...):

1984 Original:

- Marilyn & Glenn Gregory: "Here's to you"

- Paul Young: "Raise a glass for everyone"

- Marilyn & Glenn Gregory: "Here's to them"

- Paul Young: "Underneath that burning sun"

- Various: "Do they know it's Christmas at all?"

1989 Version:

- Kylie Minogue: Here's to you, raise a glass for everyone"

- Matt Goss: "Here's to them underneath that burning sun"

- Cliff Richard: "Do they know it's Christmas at all?"

2004 Version:

- Tom Chaplin: "Here's to you"

- Justin Hawkins: "Rase a glass for everyone"

- Dizzee Rascal: "Spare a thought this yuletide for the deprived, If the table was turned, would you survive?"

- Busted: "Here's to them"

- Justin Hawkins: "Underneath that burning sun"

- Dizzee Rascal: "You ain't gotta feel guilt, just selfless, Give a little help to the helpless"

- Joss Stone & Justin Hawkins: "Do they know it's Christmas time at all?"

2014 Version:

- One Direction: "Here's to you"

- Olly Murs: "Raise a glass to everyone"

- Bastille: "Here's to them"

- Sam Smith: "And all their years to come"

- Rita Ora: "How can they know it’s Christmastime at all?"

All Versions:

Various: "Feed the world! Let them know it's Christmas time again..."

Other backing artists:

1984 Original:

- Kool & the Gang

- Boomtown Rats

- Ultravox

- Phil Collins (drums)

- Bananarama

- Heaven 17

- Spandau Ballet

- Duran Duran

- Culture Club

- Status Quo

- Paul Weller

- Jody Watley

1989 Version:

- Cathy Dennis

- D Mob

- Kevin Goldey

- Glen Goldsmith

- The Pasadenas

- Technotronic

- Wet Wet Wet

- Luke Goss (drums)

2004 Version:

- Ash

- Daniel Bedingfield

- Natasha Bedingfield

- The Thrills

- Snow Patrol

- Rachel Stevens

- Skye Edwards

- Neil Hannon

- The Darkness

- Estelle

- Feeder

- Turin Brakes

- Shaznay Lewis

- Roisin Murphy

- Katie Melua

- Keane

- Thom Yorke (piano)

- Supergrass

- Paul McCartney (guitar)

2014 Version:

- Clean Bandit

- Zoe Sugg

- Alfie Deyes

- Joe Sugg

- Underworld

- Jessie Ware

- Roger Taylor (drums)