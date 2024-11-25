Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

25 November 2024, 06:00

Band Aid's four versions
Band Aid's four versions. Picture: Band Aid/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Ever found yourself belting out 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' and wondering whose iconic voice is behind each line?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since 1984, Bob Geldof and Midge Ure have brought together Britain's biggest stars multiple times, creating unique versions in 1984, 1989, 2004, and 2014.

And in 2024, to mark its 40th anniversary - a new 'Ultimate Mix' will bring all previous versions (well, apart from the Band Aid II version, apparently) together.

From Bono to Boy George, Bananarama to One Direction, each rendition features its own star-studded lineup tackling those famous verses.

Whether you're a pop music historian or just love settling pub debates, let's dive into who sang what across four decades of Band Aid history.

Band Aid - Do They Know It's Christmas? (Official Video) [4K]

Do They Know It's Christmas? - A Line-by-Line Breakdown

From mullets to man buns, from New Romantics to New Pop, 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' has evolved through four different versions while maintaining its core message. Here's who sang what in each recording.

Opening Lines ("It's Christmastime...")

1984 Original

- Paul Young: "It's Christmastime, there's no need to be afraid. At Christmastime, we let in light and we banish shade"

- Boy George: "And in our world of plenty we can spread a smile of joy. Throw your arms around the world at Christmastime"

1989 Version

- Kylie Minogue: "It's Christmastime, there's no need to be afraid"

- Chris Rea: "At Christmastime, we let in light and we banish shade"

- Jimmy Somerville: "And in our world of plenty"

- Big Fun: "We can spread a smile of joy"

- Matt Goss: "Throw your arms around the world at Christmastime"

Band Aid II - Do They Know It's Christmas? (Official Video)

2004 Version:

- Chris Martin: "It's Christmastime, there's no need to be afraid. At Christmastime, we let in light and we banish shade".

- Dido: "And in our world of plenty we can spread a smile of joy. Throw your arms around the world at Christmastime."

2014 Version:

- One Direction: "It's Christmastime, there's no need to be afraid"

- Ed Sheeran: "At Christmastime, we let in light and we banish shade"

- Rita Ora: "And in our world of plenty we can spread a smile of joy"

- Sam Smith: "Throw your arms around the world at Christmastime"

Verse 1:

1984 Original:

- George Michael: "But say a prayer - pray for the other ones, At Christmastime..."

- Simon Le Bon: "It's hard but when you're having fun"

1989 Version:

- Cliff Richard: "But say a prayer - pray for the other ones"

- Jimmy Somerville: "At Christmastime, it's hard but when you're having fun"

Band Aid 20 - Do they know it's christmas

2004 Version:

- Robbie Williams: "But say a prayer - pray for the other ones. At Christmastime, it's hard but when you're having fun"

2014 Version:

- Paloma Faith: "But say a prayer - pray for the other ones"

- Emeli Sandé: "At Christmastime, it's hard but when you're having fun"

Bridge ("There's a world outside your window...")

1984 Original:

- Simon Le Bon: "There's a world outside your window"

- Simon Le Bon & Sting: "And it's a world of dread and fear."

- Tony Hadley & Sting: "Where the only water flowing, is the bitter sting of tears."

- Sting & Bono: "And the Christmas bells that ring there, are the clanging chimes of doom."

1989 Version:

- Marti Pellow: "There's a world outside your window"

- Jason Donovan: "And it's a world of dread and fear"

- Kylie Minogue & Jason Donovan: "Where the only water flowing, is the bitter sting of tears."

- Cliff Richard: "And the Christmas bells that ring there"

- Marti Pellow: "Are the clanging chimes of doom"

2004 Version:

- Sugababes: "There's a world outside your window, And it's a world of dread and fear"

- Fran Healy: "Where the only water flowing"

- Fran Healy & Sugababes: "is the bitter sting of tears"

- Fran Healy & Justin Hawkins: "And the Christmas bells that ring there, Are the clanging chimes of doom"

2014 Version:

- Guy Garvey: "There's a world outside your window, and it's a world of dread and fear"

- Bastille's Dan Smith: "Where a kiss of love can kill you"

- Angélique Kidjo: "And there's death in every tear"

- Chris Martin: "And the Christmas bells that ring there, Are the clanging chimes of doom"

Band Aid 30 - Do They Know It’s Christmas? (2014)

The Famous Bono Line:

1984 Original:

- Bono: "Well, tonight thank God it's them instead of you"

1989 Version:

- Jason Donovan & Matt Goss: "Well, tonight thank God it's them instead of you"

2004 Version:

- Bono: "Well, tonight thank God it's them instead of you"

2014 Version:

- Bono: "Well, tonight we're reaching out and touching you"

Verse 2:

1984 Original:

- Various: "And there won't be snow in Africa this Christmastime. The greatest gift they'll get this year is life"

- Various: "Where nothing ever grows, no rain or rivers flow. Do they know it's Christmas at all?"

1989 Version:

- Marti Pellow: "And there won't be snow in Africa this Christmastime"

- Sonia: "The greatest gift they'll get this year is life"

- Lisa Stansfield: "Where nothing ever grows, no rain or rivers flow.

- Lisa Stansfield & Sonia: "Do they know it's Christmas at all?"

2004 Version:

- Will Young & Jamielia: "And there won't be snow in Africa this Christmastime. The greatest gift they'll get this year is life"

- Beverley Knight & Ms Dynamite: Where nothing ever grows, no rain or rivers flow. Where nothing ever grows, no rain or rivers flow."

Various: "Do they know it's Christmas at all?"

2014 Version:

- Seal: "Bring peace and joy this Christmas, in West Africa"

- Ellie Goulding: "A song of hope where there's no hope tonight"

- Sinead O'Connor: "Why is to comfort to be feared, Why is to touch is to be scared"

- Bono: "How can they know it’s Christmastime at all?

Bridge (Here's to you...):

1984 Original:

- Marilyn & Glenn Gregory: "Here's to you"

- Paul Young: "Raise a glass for everyone"

- Marilyn & Glenn Gregory: "Here's to them"

- Paul Young: "Underneath that burning sun"

- Various: "Do they know it's Christmas at all?"

1989 Version:

- Kylie Minogue: Here's to you, raise a glass for everyone"

- Matt Goss: "Here's to them underneath that burning sun"

- Cliff Richard: "Do they know it's Christmas at all?"

2004 Version:

- Tom Chaplin: "Here's to you"

- Justin Hawkins: "Rase a glass for everyone"

- Dizzee Rascal: "Spare a thought this yuletide for the deprived, If the table was turned, would you survive?"

- Busted: "Here's to them"

- Justin Hawkins: "Underneath that burning sun"

- Dizzee Rascal: "You ain't gotta feel guilt, just selfless, Give a little help to the helpless"

- Joss Stone & Justin Hawkins: "Do they know it's Christmas time at all?"

2014 Version:

- One Direction: "Here's to you"

- Olly Murs: "Raise a glass to everyone"

- Bastille: "Here's to them"

- Sam Smith: "And all their years to come"

- Rita Ora: "How can they know it’s Christmastime at all?"

All Versions:

Various: "Feed the world! Let them know it's Christmas time again..."

Other backing artists:

1984 Original:

- Kool & the Gang
- Boomtown Rats
- Ultravox
- Phil Collins (drums)
- Bananarama
- Heaven 17
- Spandau Ballet
- Duran Duran
- Culture Club
- Status Quo
- Paul Weller
- Jody Watley

1989 Version:

- Cathy Dennis
- D Mob
- Kevin Goldey
- Glen Goldsmith
- The Pasadenas
- Technotronic
- Wet Wet Wet
- Luke Goss (drums)

2004 Version:

- Ash
- Daniel Bedingfield
- Natasha Bedingfield
- The Thrills
- Snow Patrol
- Rachel Stevens
- Skye Edwards
- Neil Hannon
- The Darkness
- Estelle
- Feeder
- Turin Brakes
- Shaznay Lewis
- Roisin Murphy
- Katie Melua
- Keane
- Thom Yorke (piano)
- Supergrass
- Paul McCartney (guitar)

2014 Version:

- Clean Bandit
- Zoe Sugg
- Alfie Deyes
- Joe Sugg
- Underworld
- Jessie Ware
- Roger Taylor (drums)

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

I'm A Celeb 2024 has begun

What time is I'm a Celeb on tonight and when does it finish?

I'm A Celebrity

Gary Barlow of Take That performs on stage

Gary Barlow announces huge Songbook UK tour for 2025: Tickets, venues and dates revealed

The Sugababes are going on their biggest tour ever in 2025

Sugababes tour 2025: UK and Europe dates, venues and ticket prices revealed

The Sugagbabes has had a variety of band members through the years

Who were all the Sugababes members? From the original line up until now explained

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are worth millions of pounds

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's net worth revealed: How they made their millions

I'm A Celebrity secret signals revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2024 secret signals to family and friends explained

I'm A Celebrity

Who is Reverend Richard Coles' partner?

Reverend Richard Coles partner: Who is the I'm A Celebrity star's boyfriend Dickie Cant?

I'm A Celebrity TV schedule revealed

Is I'm A Celebrity on every night including Saturday and Sunday?

I'm A Celebrity

How much are the celebrities being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity 2024?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 fees: How much each celeb is being paid

I'm A Celebrity

Rebekah Vardy is not holding back when it comes to sharing her opinion on Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy slams Coleen Rooney again as she brands her "dull" on I'm A Celebrity

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Maura Higgins and Shane McGuigan relationship explained

Maura Higgins' relationship with Barry McGuigan's son Shane explained

Richard Coles was part of an 80s band

Rev Richard Coles band: Inside his music career with the Communards

Maura Higgins has given her opinion on the Wagatha Christie drama

Maura Higgins reveals she's 'Team Coleen Rooney' amid Rebekah Vardy feud

I'm A Celebrity

Harry Judd has supported his friend Danny Jones

I'm A Celebrity's Danny Jones supported by McFly bandmate Harry Judd after anxiety confession

I'm A Celebrity

Oti and Motsi Mabuse's brother died by suicide when he was 18-years-old

What happened to Oti Mabuse's brother? Family tragedy explained

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks are rumoured to be dating

Are Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks together?

Liam Payne's family and friends have attended his funeral

Cheryl joins Liam Payne’s family and friends at funeral

One Direction members emotionally reunite at Liam Payne's funeral

Liam Payne funeral: One Direction members emotionally reunite at church

Lucy Jo-Hudson and Alan Halsall together on the red carpet

Alan Halsall's ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson breaks silence on his I'm A Celebrity stint

Top Christmas Markets revealed

7 of the best UK Christmas markets of 2024 revealed

Christmas

Tulisa is entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2024

Tulisa facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, real name, relationships and full career details

Alan Halsall is moving from Corrie to I'm A Celeb this November

Alan Halsall facts: Coronation Street star's age, girlfriend, ex-wife, daughter and career revealed
Oti Mabuse has joined the I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up

Oti Mabuse facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, husband, children and career revealed

Jane Moore is swapping Loose Woman for the I'm A Celebrity jungle this 2024

Jane Moore facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, ex-husband, children and career revealed

Everything you need to know about Maura Higgins as she enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Maura Higgins facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, where she's from, boyfriend and career revealed
Melvin Odoom is taking on his next TV adventure in the form of I'm A Celebrity

Melvin Odoom facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, girlfriend, famous sister and more revealed