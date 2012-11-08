Barack Obama can do the Gangnam Style dance!

US President Barack Obama says he is confident he could pull off the dance moves from K-Pop star Psy's Gangnam Style video.

The video for Gangnam Style has racked up almost 672 million views on Youtube in just 4 months - making it the most viewed video of all time on the website.



US President Barack Obama, who has just won his second term in the White House, says he thinks he could pull off Psy's rodeo-style dance move.



'I just saw that video for the first time,' said the President to an American radio station. 'I think I can do that move.



'I'm not sure that the inauguration ball is the appropriate time to break that out,' continued Obama, before joking: 'Maybe do it privately for Michelle.'



Gangnam Style was a no. 1 hit in both the UK and the USA - and Psy yesterday spoke to students at Oxford University about its success.