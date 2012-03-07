Barlow wants Prince Harry for tribute song

Gary Barlow wants the Prince to perform on a tribute track for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

The Take That star has joined forces with musical whizz Andrew Lloyd Webber to come up with a song to honour the monarch, and he wants her grandson to take part.



The pair met at an event showcasing the work of young entrepreneurs in Jamaica as Harry visits various countries as part of his Diamond Jubilee tour.



'I've started the Diamond Jubilee song and we're hoping to get you on a track,' said Gary to 27-year-old Harry.



When the prince replied: 'I can't sing,' Barlow persevered and said 'tambourine?' Just one hit?'

The track wil likely feature in the Diamond Jubilee concert, where music legends including Stevie Wonder, Sir Paul McCartney, JLS, Sir Elton John and Kylie Minogue will all perform.