Barry McGuigan facts: Boxer's age, wife, children and career explained

Picture: ITV / Getty

By Alice Dear

How old is Barry McGuigan, who is he married to and how many children does he have? Everything you need to know about the I'm A Celebrity star, including his boxing career.

Barry McGuigan, the 63-year-old former Irish boxer turned promotor and manager, is one of the famous faces entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2024.

The boxer, who has been married to his wife Sandra Mealiff since 1981, is giving up his life of luxury for potentially three weeks in the Australian jungle alongside the likes of Coleen Rooney, Alan Hasall and Tulisa.

While many people who follow boxing will immediately know who Barry is, those unfamiliar with the sport may be looking to learn more about the star; such as his career, age and family life.

From his boxing career to his family life - and his famous dad - here's everything you need to know about Barry McGuigan.

Barry McGuigan is going to be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2024. Picture: ITV

Who is Barry McGuigan and how old is he?

Barry McGuigan, born Finbar Patrick McGuigan, is a 63-year-old Irish promoter and former professional boxer.

Born in Clones, County Monaghan in Ireland on February 28 1961, Barry earned the nickname The Clones Cyclone during his successful career boxing.

Since retiring from the sport, Barry has become a boxing manager and promotor as well as a boxing pundit for Sky TV.

Who is Barry McGuigan's wife?

Barry McGuigan is married to Sandra Mealiff, who he grew up with in Clones before tying the knot.

They wed on December 14, 1981, and have welcomed four children together. They now live a relatively private life near Whitstable, Kent.

Barry McGuigan has been married to wife Sandra since 1981. Picture: Getty

Who are Barry McGuigan's children?

Barry McGuigan and his wife Sandra Mealiff have four children together; Danika, Shane, Jake, and Blain.

Danika, also known as Nina, was their only daughter and was born in 1986. Sadly, at the age of only 33-years-old, she died following a battle with cancer. Nika, who had gone on to pursue a career in acting, overcame leukemia as a child, however, the illness ultimately took her life on July 23, 2019.

Barry shared a tribute to his daughter following her death, writing: "The most difficult thing I've ever had to do was to say goodbye to my amazing daughter Nika earlier this week.

"She has been a shining light in our family's lives for the past 33 years. Nika was an extremely talented and inspirational young lady who radiated kindness and love.

"Our hearts are broken and we know that life will never be the same again for us. However, Nika lives on in so many parts of our lives which we are grateful for."

Barry and Sandra also have son Shane, born on November 8, 1988, who has followed in his father's footsteps by becoming a renowned boxing trainer. He's previously worked with the likes of Carl Frampton, David Haye and George Groves.

They also have sons Jake and Blain, however, there is not a lot of public information around about them.

Barry McGuigan's daughter Danika died when she was 33-years-old from cancer. Picture: Getty

Who was Barry McGuigan's dad?

Barry McGuigan's dad was a famous Irish singer who died in 1987 at the age of 52-years-old.

His biggest song is Chance of a Lifetime, which he sang at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1968 when he represented Ireland. He also had his own rendition of Danny Boy, which became very popular.

Barry McGuigan's boxing titles and career

During his boxing career, Barry McGuigan held the WBA and lineal featherweight titles from 1985 to 1986. He also held the British and European featherweight titles between 1983 and 1985.

In 2005, Barry was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Now retired, Barry is the CEO of Cyclone Promotions and works as a boxing manager and promoter. He also currently works as a boxing pundit for Sky TV.