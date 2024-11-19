Who is Barry McGuigan's daughter? Danika's life, career and cancer battle explained

19 November 2024, 16:31

Barry McGuigan has opened up about the loss of his daughter, Danika, who died from bowel cancer when she was just 33-years-old
Barry McGuigan has opened up about the loss of his daughter, Danika, who died from bowel cancer when she was just 33-years-old. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As Barry McGuigan opens up about the tragic death of his daughter Danika, here's everything we know about her life and her battle with cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barry McGuigan, 63, has bravely opened up to his I'm A Celebrity campmates about the death of his and wife Sandra McGuigan's only daughter Danika, also nicknamed Nika.

The former professional boxer turned promoter and manager told Coleen Rooney, GK Barry, Danny Jones and the others how Danika died of cancer when she was just 33-years-old, with the retired athlete previously stating that "he'll never recover" from the loss.

Born in 1986, Danika was Barry and Sandra's only daughter and their first born, who went on to pursue a career in acting before her tragic diagnosis of stage four bowel cancer, which took her life five weeks later.

As Barry opens up about the loss of his daughter, here's everything we know about Danika McGuigan.

Barry McGuigan was in tears on Monday's episode of I'm A Celebrity as he reflected on the death of his daughter
Barry McGuigan was in tears on Monday's episode of I'm A Celebrity as he reflected on the death of his daughter. Picture: ITV

Who is Barry McGuigan's daughter?

Barry McGuigan's daughter is Danika McGuigan, commonly known among friends and family as Nika.

The boxer and his wife, Sandra, welcomed Danika in 1986. She was their first child and only daughter. They later went on to have three sons; Shane, Jake and Blane.

After gaining a degree in drama in Dublin, Danika went on to pursue a career in acting, starring in films including Philomena, Mammal and Wildlife during this time.

How did Barry McGuigan's daughter die?

Barry McGuigan's daughter Danika died on July 23, 2019 after battling with bowel cancer.

When she was just 11-years-old, Danika was diagnosed with leukaemia, which she overcame and recovered from. Barry explained in the I'm A Celebrity jungle that he was filming The Boxer with Daniel Day Lewis at the time of her diagnosis, and that he had to leave three weeks early to be with her.

"They thought she wasn't going to get better, but she fought back and she won it," Barry said: "She had two years of chemo."

However, it was when she was 33-years-old and making a film that she was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Barry added that she "had pains in her tummy" and went to the doctor where he told her the crushing news.

She had been diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer, and five weeks later she died.

Barry McGuigan's daughter Danika died when she was 33-years-old from cancer
Barry McGuigan's daughter Danika died when she was 33-years-old from cancer. Picture: Getty

In a family statement released at the time of her death, Barry and Sandra said: "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beautiful daughter and sister, Danika 'Nika' McGuigan.

"After a brief but brave battle against cancer, Nika passed away peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday, July 23, surrounded by her loving family.

"As a family we are devastated and ask for complete privacy during this difficult period to allow us to grieve for our Nika."

Speaking to Belfast Live in 2021, Barry admitted he will "never recover" from losing Danika, but that he will try his best to "move on with life".

Reflecting at the time, he said: "I lost my daughter two years ago, and it’s been shocking. I’ll never recover from it. My life will go on, but I’ll never be the same because family means everything to me."

