Batman no more for Christian Bale

It's a wrap on the set of The Dark Knight Rises

Christian Bale has revealed that he will not play Batman any longer.

The actor has just finished filming the latest and his last instalment of the superhero films, The Dark Knight Rises.

"I wrapped a few days ago" said Bale "so that will be the last time I'm taking that (Batman costume) off....it's like saying goodbye to an old friend".

The Dark Knight Rises opens nationwide in summer 2012.