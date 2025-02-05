Bear Grylls facts: Age, real name, wife and family revealed

5 February 2025, 08:00

Bear Grylls has launched a new TV show on Netflix
Bear Grylls has launched a new TV show on Netflix. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What is Bear Grylls's net worth? And was he really in the SAS? Here's everything you need to know about the Celebrity Bear Hunt star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bear Grylls is back on our TV screens on Netflix with his brand new show, Celebrity Bear Hunt.

Presented by Holly Willoughby, Bear is about to hunt down a bunch of celebrities in the Costa Rican jungle but what did we need to know about the former SAS trooper?

Known as a British adventurer and famous for his hunting skills, the father and husband has made a name for himself as a presenter, author and survival expert with his top shows being Man Vs. Wild and Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

Here's everything you need to know about Bear Grylls including his real name, where he's from, his wife, children and more.

Bear Grylls posing on the red carpet in black jacket and white shirt
Bear Grylls's career has gone from army to showbiz. Picture: Getty

How old is Bear Grylls and where is he from?

Born on June 7th, 1974, Bear will turn 51 in 2025. He was born in London but was raised in a number of places including Northern Ireland, Country Down and Isle of Wight.

Bear went to school at Eton College and Birkbeck and was raised by parents Sir Michael Grylls, who is a politician, and mum Sarah. He has an older sister called Lara Fawcett too.

What is Bear Grylls's real name and where did he get his nickname?

Despite being known as the one and only Bear, his real name is actually Edward Michael Grylls. He found himself with his nickname when he was just a week old thanks to his big sister and he said it just 'stuck'.

How tall is Bear Grylls?

Bear is estimated to be around five foot 11 inches. He said on his website: "I used to be a bit taller before I broke my back!"

Who is Bear Grylls wife and how many children do they have?

Bear does a good job of keeping his personal family life away from the spotlight but it's fair to say he and his wife are busy people with their three children together.

He married wife Shara 25 years ago and recently took to Instagram to celebrate their marriage. He wrote: "25 years wedding anniversary today!!! Wow. Where did that time go? We got married so young but it was the best thing I ever did. Shara you are still the kindest most true woman I know. Thank you for being such a light for all of us in the family."

Their three kids are son Marmaduke Grylls, daughter Jesse Grylls and son Huckleberry Grylls.

Was Bear Grylls really in the SAS?

After leaving school, Bear really did join the British services. He served in the British Special Air Service (SAS) from 1994 to 1997. He was part of the 21 SAS Regiment.

How did Bear Grylls become so famous and what is his net worth?

Bear first began to get noticed after embarking on certain adventures as he attempted world records. However, he truly shot to same on his first TV show, Man vs Wild.

After popular programmes of his includes The Island, Celebrity Island, Running Wild and now new show, Celebrity Bear Hunt.

He also has a number books including an How To Stay Alive, Be Your Best: How To Be a Scout and Mind Fuel. He also has an autobiography and a children's fiction series.

With all this on his CV, plus an OBE, Celebrity Net Worth estimates he's worth an incredible £20.5million.

