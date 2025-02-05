Bear Grylls wife and children: A closer look inside their family life

Bear Grylls had wife Shara by his side at his latest premiere. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Celebrity Bear hunt star has been married to wife Shara for 25 years - here's a closer look at their relationship and three children including names and ages.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bear Grylls has returned to our TV screens once more as the main hunter in Netflix's Celerity Bear Hunt, presented by Holly Willoughby.

But as we see him hunt down showbiz stars including Mel B and Una Healy in the Costa Rican jungle, we take a look at the family, which includes his wife and three children, who are always behind him full of support.

Bear's wife Shara has remained out of the spotlight throughout his TV career which has included shows The Island and You Vs. Wild, but has been a supportive figure throughout with them recently celebrating 25 years of marriage.

Together, they also have three grown children, all sons, who are busy creating their own careers. Here's everything you need to know about Bear's closest family members.

Bear Grylls met his wife when he was 23 years old. Picture: Getty

Who is Bear Grylls's wife Shara?

Shara was spotted supporting husband Bear on the recent red carpet of new show Celebrity Bear Hunt as although she shuns the fame and glam of showbiz life, she still very much supports her husband and his wild endeavours.

Known as Shara Cannings Knight before marriage, the pair married in 2000 after dating for just two years. They met when he was 23 years old and just before he became the youngest person to climb Mount Everest.

Celebrating 25 years of marriage recently, Bear wrote on Instagram: "25 years wedding anniversary today!!! Wow. Where did that time go? We got married so young but it was the best thing I ever did. Shara you are still the kindest most true woman I know. Thank you for being such a light for all of us in the family."

Recalling the moment they first met, he told Piers Morgan: "It was freezing on the north coast, and a wave came and took my clothes. I was running around naked, trying to find my trousers. It was the worst timing in the world to fall in love because I was up in Scotland. It was the new year, I was training, staying with a friend and climbing everyday."

Shara often works by her husband's side but also has a successful career in writing and has two published novels all about marriage and relationships. They're called Marriage Matters and Never Stop Holding Hands. She also works closely with many charities.

Who are Bear and Shara Grylls's children and what are their names?

Together, the couple have three sons together, Jesse, Marmaduke and Huckleberry.

Their eldest Jesse was born in 2003 loves art and music and celebrated his 21st birthday in 2024. Bear shared a photo of him playing a guitar at the time and wrote: "Happy 21st Birthday to you @jesse_grylls we are so proud of your heart and character - we love you."

Second son Marmaduke Mickey Percy Grylls was born in 2006 and recently headed to Asia to begin his travelling adventure.

Youngest, Huckleberry Edward Jocelyne Grylls, turned 16 in 2025. Sharing a sweet tribute on Instagram Bear wrote: "Huckleberry 16 today too… happy birthday Huckles! Humble, kind, smart, determined and only just beginning! Keep the love and power of the Almighty centre of your heart always. You’re an unstoppable young man and such an amazing brother to Jesse and Marmaduke. We love you!"

READ MORE: