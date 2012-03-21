The Beatles' new waxworks

The chart-topping band get immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at the Venetian.

Almost fifty years after The Beatles first cracked America, it looks like there's been another British Invasion.



Madam Tussauds have unveiled waxworks of John, Paul, George and Ringo replicating their famous Abbey Road album cover.



The album, which was the last they ever recorded, came out in 1969. The album cover depicts the band crossing the road, but it has spawned millions of copycats, and it remains a tourist attraction to this day.



See the picture below:



