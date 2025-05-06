Beckham family feud explained: Full timeline of events as Brooklyn misses David's birthday

What is really going on between the Beckham family? Picture: Getty / David Beckham - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham appeared to confirm a rift between them and the rest of the Beckham family when they failed to attend David's 50th birthday celebrations - but what is really going on?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday over the weekend of May 3 with a lavish party, surrounded by his family; wife Victoria Beckham (51), sons Romeo (22) and Cruz (20) and daughter Harper (13).

His eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham (26) and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham (30) were not in attendance, however, following months of reports that there is an on-going feud amongst the Beckham family over Romeo's new girlfriend Kim Turnbull.

While Brooklyn and Nicola have missed several family events this year, it was a shock when pictures from David's 50th birthday revealed that the pair had not attended the celebrations at all, leading many people to speculate that this could be confirmation of underlying issues within the family.

But what is really going on between the Beckham family? Why didn't Brooklyn go to David's birthday? And is it really all over Romeo's girlfriend Kim? Here's what we know.

Why was Brooklyn Beckham not at David's 50th birthday?

It is currently unknown why Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, were not at David's 50th birthday celebrations.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been absent from a number of family occasions in the past few months, including Victoria Beckham's 51st birthday and earlier celebrations for David's milestone, where the couple were no where to be seen.

This comes amid reports (from TMZ) that there is an on-going feud between the family, which is said to have some connection to Romeo's romance with girlfriend Kim Turnbull, who used to be connected to Brooklyn when they were teenagers.

Now, let's take a look at the events leading up to David Beckham's birthday party and where all the speculation of a feud has come from.

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull go public (December 2024)

Romeo Beckham went public with his romance with model and DJ Kim Turnbull in December 2024, when he posted a selection of pictures with her on his Instagram as he marked the New Year.

Following this, Romeo continued to share romantic declarations of love for his girlfriend in the coming months, sharing pictures from holidays together.

Kim also started spending time with the Beckham family in the following weeks and months, being pictured with Romeo's sister, Harper, as well as dad David, mum Victoria and brother, Cruz. Brooklyn and his wife Nicola, however, did not appear in any of these pictures.

Romeo says Brooklyn 'never dated' Kim (April 2025)

In April 2025, Romeo appeared to shut down the speculation that Kim was in fact Brooklyn's ex-girlfriend.

In a now deleted comment on Instagram, Romeo reportedly responded to a question from a fan, which read: "It's appropriate to date your brother's ex too? Cool." He replied: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated," before apparently removing the comment.

Brooklyn and Kim did hang out when they were teens, up until around 2017, but they never confirmed that they were romantically together.

Romeo Beckham denied that his girlfriend, Kim, had a romantic past with his brother, Brooklyn. Picture: Romeo Beckham / Instagram

Brooklyn and Nicola miss Victoria's birthday (April 2025)

On 17th April 2025, Victoria Beckham celebrated her 51st birthday with her friends and family, however, her eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola were no where to be seen in the family pictures. It appeared Nicola and Brooklyn didn't make the family celebrations as they were sharing pictures from Coachella.

Meanwhile, on social media - while David, Cruz and Romeo shared tributes to Victoria to mark her birthday - Brooklyn and Nicola remained silent.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham were at Coachella while the rest of the family celebrated Victoria's birthday. Picture: Victoria Beckham / Instagram

Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding anniversary is ignored (April 2025)

Speculation that there were issues going on behind the scenes continued to grow when, on 9th April, no one from the family publicly marked Brooklyn and Nicola's third wedding anniversary.

Like it did on Victoria's birthday, sweet posts and tributes remembering the special occasion remained missing from David, Victoria, Romeo and Cruz's social accounts.

Brooklyn Beckham was not in attendance at David's 50th birthday party. Picture: David Beckham / Instagram

Brooklyn and Nicola miss David's 50th birthday party (May 2025)

While things haven't appeared to be smooth-sailing for the Beckhams, it was always assumed that Brooklyn and Nicola would attend the milestone birthday celebrations for David as he turned 50-years-old.

On 3rd May, the Beckhams celebrated at three Michelin-star restaurant Core in Kensington with their family and celebrity friends, however, Brooklyn and Nicola were again no where to be seen.

In pictures from the event, Victoria, David and Harper posed with Romeo and his girlfriend Kim, as well as Cruz and his girlfriend Jackie. While it looked like the party was a huge success, people were quick to notice the shocking absence.

What made things even worse was the fact that Brooklyn failed to acknowledge his dad's birthday on social media completely.

Read more: Victoria Beckham sings Spice Girls as she reunites with former bandmates

David Beckham took a trip with his sons, Romeo and Cruz, but Brooklyn was missing yet again. Picture: David Beckham / Instagram

David says he 'missed' Brooklyn (May 2025)

Prior to his lavish birthday celebrations, David Beckham took his sons Cruz and Romeo on a fishing trip, sharing pictures from the holiday on his social media the day after his party.

Next to a picture of himself and his sons, David wrote: "6 months ago planned a trip with my boys at the start of last week to camp and fish for my 50th was so much fun."

In another post, he posed alongside Cruz and Romeo, adding a comment: "You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham."