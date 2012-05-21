Bee Gees: Top Five Songs

Following the news that Robin Gibb has passed away, we take a look at five of the best songs he released with the Bee Gees.

Over a glittering career, Robin sold over 200 million records worldwide with the Bee Gees, the band he formed with brothers Maurice and Barry.

The British group was born in 1958 and went on to have huge success with hits such as How Deep Is Your Love, Tragedy and Staying Alive.

We take a trip down memory lane and look at five of the band's greatest hits.

Staying Alive:

Night Fever:

How Deep Is Your Love:

You Should Be Dancing:

Tragedy: